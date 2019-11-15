Quick Hits Nov. 15

Face The Race 5K

The Junior League of Midland Inc. has scheduled Face The Race 5K from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.

Late registration available at packet pick-up and on race day up until 8:45 a.m. T-Shirts extras will be distributed on a first come first serve basis at packet pick up. Face the Race 5K supports the work of the Junior League of Midland and its junior high girls mentoring program.

Go online for information or to register.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/vx3pvxs or tinyurl.com/rfaxc3j

Santa

Music City Mall, 4101 E. 42nd St., has scheduled Santa and events starting at 9 a.m. Saturday in the northwest parking lot.

Santa arrives via AeroCare Helicopter at 9:45 a.m.

There will be holiday music, video games, giveaways for the kids, face painting, balloon animals, hot chocolate and cookies.

ON THE NET

>> musiccitymall.net

Trade show

Up Events Trade Shows has scheduled West Texas Fall Extravaganza from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Ector County Coliseum, Building D, 4201 Andrews Highway.

There will be vendors, door prizes, TV giveaway and more.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/wfaddr8

Comedy tour

Crossroads, 6901 E. Highway 191, has scheduled Michael Jr. In The Moment Comedy Tour at 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

Go online for tickets.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/yx2xgm49