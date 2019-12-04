Junior League schedules Christmas carriage rides

Looking at Christmas lights can be fun, but the Junior League of Odessa is hoping Odessans will want to look at the sights in a different way.

The organization has scheduled their third annual Christmas carriage rides on Shiloh Road in the Emerald Forest subdivision. In addition to horse-drawn carriage rides, train rides will also be available along the same route.

Tickets are $25 per person for the carriage ride; $210 for a VIP carriage for six people; and $315 for a private VIP ride for nine people. Tickets are $15 per person for the train ride. The rides are about 30 minutes.

Alice Salzwedel, chairperson for the carriage ride for the Junior League of Odessa, said both carriage and train rides will once again be located within the Emerald Forest subdivision in east Odessa.

“They’re known for their Christmas lights,” Salzwedel said. “They really do their lights well.”

Since its inception, the event has seen larger turnouts, Salzwedel said, adding the Junior League has added a fourth night to the event. Tickets have been selling quickly, and Salzwedel said they expect another large turnout.

“Throughout the four evenings, we will give almost 1,200 people rides,” she said.

Salzwedel said the organization has been in the planning stages since March, and said all the money raised goes back into the community through grants and funding their projects.

Odessa resident Randi Spenser, 12, will also be out during the event with hot chocolate to raise donations for the Odessa Police Department.

In her third year, Randi has been helping raise funds for the police department, her father Jason Spenser said. The first year she raised more than $7,000, and last year, she raised more than $12,500, he said. The funds raised were used to purchase a new K-9 for the department, as well as pay for the trainings and certifications.

Spenser said Randi will be taking donations for hot chocolate all four nights of carriage rides, and will also be taking donations from 6 p.m., until 11 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays until Christmas. He added since they live in the Emerald Forest area, people will be able to see them along the route.

“Her love of wanting to do it … she just wants to be that person to show that they (first responders) really do good things for our community,” Spenser said.