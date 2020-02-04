Dallas Black Dance Theatre performing in Odessa

The Dallas Black Dance Theatre’s Encore! Dance Company performs at 7 p.m. tonight at the Odessa High School Performing Arts Center.

The performance was brought to Odessa by the Odessa Council for the Arts and Humanities and the Black Cultural Council of Odessa. OCAH Executive Director, Randy Ham said that the idea came from a conversation he shared with BCCO Board member Jo Ann Davenport Littleton.

Ham said they spoke about what the arts can contribute to Black History Month and that the community is very lucky that DBDT: Encore! will perform in Odessa as part of their 20th anniversary season. Ham said he hopes that the DBDT performance will become an annual event in Odessa.

“I think this is just the start of many collaborative projects between Odessa Arts and BCCO,” Ham said. “We’re already talking about what we’re gonna do next year when we bring them back.”

Nycole Ray has been the artistic director of DBDT: Encore! for 10 seasons and has been with the DBDT for 22 seasons. She said it’s the first time Encore! has come to Odessa. Ray said that dancing in a new place and having a new audience is exciting in a different kind of way.

“The works that we’ve chosen to bring are very diverse,” she said. “We are doing something that celebrates Black History Month of course, but we are a modern dance company so I’ve decided to bring some different types of modern works as well.”

Ray said that the family friendly show will take the audience on a journey through the different facets of the Civil Rights Movement from despair, embodiment and empowerment into celebration and then into some more creative works.

The DBDT website details that Encore! started in 2000 and features the best and most promising students of the Dallas Black Dance Academy. Encore! includes eight classically trained dancers and has a diverse collection of modern, jazz, African, lyrical and spiritual works.

Ray said that she hopes everyone is inspired after seeing the show. Whether that be inspired to take a dance class or inspired to do something they love.

“That’s our goal, to move people,” she said.

Shout! Cheerleading will also perform at the free event that is open to the public.