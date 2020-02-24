Gail Greer organizes fundraiser after father’s death

Gail Greer started a GoFundMe fundraiser following her father’s death to raise money for Project Lifesaver, an Ector County Sheriff’s Office program that helps locate those who tend to wander because of Alzheimer’s, dementia, brain injuries and other mental illness.

Greer said the fundraiser was set up to help spread awareness for families who are taking care of loved ones who have limited mental capacity and tend to wander so that they are easier to find.

The four day search for her father, Eddie Moss, ended on Feb. 19th when a member of Texas Search and Rescue found him dead about 100 yards from his home in a vacant lot full of debris in West Odessa. He was 78-years-old.

“It makes me stronger to be able to do something positive,” Greer said. “It was hard for us to take away his independence.” She encourages people to step up a little sooner than they had.

The family was in the process of getting Moss a homecare assistant which is one of the qualifications of Project Lifesaver. Greer said she was unaware of the tracking devices at the time before her father went missing.

“He was a great guy and I loved him to death and he’ll be missed,” she said. “I really think he would have wanted something positive to come from his death.”

The Family held Moss’s Funeral Saturday where they talked about his life. Greer shared a story about Moss saying he had a lake house in Colorado City and always invited people out for short vacations, but as soon as they got there, he’d put them to work.

“You worked from sun up to sun down,” she said. “He had some project he was workin on. He was gonna get that project done and he was gonna bring anybody he could find to come.” Greer said this story depicted her father and is something the family laughs about.

He’d build sheds or a dock or pour concrete, She said. “He was always workin on something. He loved projects. He loved to be busy. You got to drink at the end of the day, but you were gonna work.”

“You’re gonna work for that trip to the lake,” she said. “That was how his life was,” she said. “He always worked.”

The fundraiser is on behalf of Project Lifesaver and has a goal of $5,000. $2,325 has been donated and Greer said that she recently received a check for $5,000. Anyone who wants to donate can do so at https://tinyurl.com/w3wvddz.

Project Lifesaver is a Pilot Club funded program that uses a transmitter on a bracelet that is then placed on the patient’s wrist or ankle. In a previous article, Sheriff Griffis said that if an individual goes missing for more than 10 minutes and has that transmitter, then they’re supposed to call ECSO and they’ll deploy teams out to that area. Griffis reported that ECSO has had a 100 percent success rate finding people through Project Lifesaver.

ECSO Investigator Heidi Zavala, 37, who’s been the head of Project Lifesaver for over a year said that the process to get a loved one a bracelet is fairly easy. The project is free to those who qualify. Usually the program applies to a range of different people from the elderly struggling with dementia or Alzheimer’s to kids living with Autism, Down syndrome or brain injuries. Zavala said with the bracelets it takes deputies around 25 minutes to find someone missing, a previous OA article details.

Anyone interested in signing up for the program can call the ECSO at 432-335-3050.