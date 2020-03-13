  • March 13, 2020

Main Street Live scheduled in May - Odessa American: Local News

e-Edition Subscribe

Main Street Live scheduled in May

Downtown Midland Street Dance features Marty Stuart

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
More Information

Posted: Friday, March 13, 2020 3:45 am

Main Street Live scheduled in May Odessa American oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

Basin PBS announced this week its annual Main Street Live will be back for 2020.

The Basin PBS Street Dance is coming back to Downtown Midland on May 28 in front of the Basin PBS studio at 203 N. Main St.

Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives will headline. The five-time Grammy-winner is a platinum recording artist and a Lifetime Achievement Award recipient from the Americana Music Association as well as a Grand Ole Opry star, musician and songwriter.

Stuart is known for a traditional style of music but also for an eclectic merging of rockabilly, honky tonk and traditional country music, his website details. Hits include: The Whiskey Ain’t Workin, Burn Me Down, Hillbilly Rock and others.

Opening for Stuart will be Scott Kirby and Gary Green. Kirby has a long history as a singer, songwriter and guitarist with a history of sharing the stage with musical greats such as Jimmy Buffett, Carole King and others. Press materials detail that he is one of the most requested artists on Sirius XM Radio Margaritaville.

Kirby is joined by Gary Green, the World Harmonica Champion of 1987. Green has also shared the stage with John McCutchen, Tom Rush, Jimmy Buffett and others. Green has also performed at the Grand Ole Opry and Nashville’s Ryman Theatre.

“Basin PBS is thrilled to be able to host musical greats such as Marty Stuart, Scott Kirby and Gary Green for our 2020 Main Street Live event,” Basin PBS General Manager and CEO Laura Wolf stated in a press release.

“This really has become a one of a kind concert event for our communities and just like everything else we do, Basin PBS wants to make sure everyone is able to have a seat in the audience. We have sponsor levels that are available to fit every budget, plus single tickets are very reasonable for a concert of this level. We can’t wait to see everyone on May 28.”

Tickets are on the Basin PBS Facebook page, Eventbrite or the Basin PBS website. General admission tickets are $70 and do not include drinks or food. A cash bar, provided by The Buffalo Nickel, will be available. No outside food, drinks or coolers are permitted.

Sponsorships and tables are also available. Call 432-563-5728 or email lwolf@basinpbs.org. There are a variety of prices. All sponsor and VIP tables include dinner, provided by Wolfman Catering and drink tickets.

Top sponsors & VIP will also enjoy an after-party inside the Basin PBS studio following Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives. After-party goers will enjoy additional music by Scott Kirby & Gary Green.

Follow Basin PBS on Facebook for more on events and programming: www.facebook.com/BasinPBS

Basin PBS is a community owned and operated 501(c)(3) non-profit service to the Permian Basin. Donations to Basin PBS are tax deductible and help promote life-long learning through local public television educational.

Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7763 to contact the city editor.

Posted in , on Friday, March 13, 2020 3:45 am. | Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Cloudy
58°
Humidity: 92%
Winds: NE at 6mph
Feels Like: 57°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 78°/Low 57°
Chance of showers. Lows overnight in the upper 50s.

friday

weather
High 68°/Low 54°
Afternoon thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the mid 50s.

saturday

weather
High 77°/Low 53°
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the low 50s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]