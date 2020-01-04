  • January 4, 2020

Quick Hits Jan. 4, 2020

Quick Hits Jan. 4, 2020

Posted: Saturday, January 4, 2020 5:30 am

Quick Hits Jan. 4, 2020

First Music Man

Midland Community Theatre Costume Shop, 2000 W. Wadley Ave, Midland, has scheduled the First Music Man Saturday Call from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. today.

All the women in the show need a bum pad as part of their costumes and only five are available, more will need to be made.

Individuals who can cut and sew are needed. Sewing is not required.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/rd4k5c5

 

Volunteers needed

The West Texas Food Bank, 411 S. Pagewood Ave., are in need of volunteers to help kick off the Food 2 Kids Backpack Program Sacking event at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Volunteers will be making the weekend bags passed out to elementary aged children who may not have anything to eat over the weekend.

For more information, call the West Texas Food Bank at 432-580-6333.

ON THE NET

>> wtxfoodbank.org

 

BBQ Cook-off

The City of Odessa Parks and Recreation has scheduled the third annual West Texas BBQ Cook-off, sanctioned by IBCA, Jan. 31-Feb. 1 at the Ector County Coliseum, 4201 Andrews Highway.

Set up and on-site registrations begin at noon on Jan. 31.

Categories: brisket, chicken and pork spare ribs.

Entry fee is $150.

Prizes include $5,000 payout, $1,000 grand champion, $900 reserve grand champion and top 5 cash payout for each category.

For more information, call 368-3548 or email bbarker@odessa-tx.gov.

Applications to enter can be found online or at the parks office, 1100 W. 42nd St.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/yd7rwd4y

