  • November 1, 2019

Robot surgery begins this week - Odessa American: Local News

e-Edition Subscribe

Robot surgery begins this week

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Friday, November 1, 2019 12:41 pm

Robot surgery begins this week Odessa American oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

The new da Vinci Xi surgical robot will now be used for bariatric surgery cases at Medical Center Health System.

Dr. Donald Davenport will begin using the da Vinci Xi for these bariatric cases starting Monday, a news release from MCH stated.

“I am really excited about offering this new technology here at MCHS for the Bariatric population within the Permian Basin and surrounding areas,” Davenport said via the news release.

Davenport has successfully completed several Bariatric Sleeve procedures at MCHS on the da Vinci Si, but this will be the first time the new da Vinci Xi surgical robot will be used for these particular procedures.

The da Vinci Xi surgical robot was purchased in August of 2019. It is used to help surgeons perform less invasive procedures while offering a high resolution image. It leads to quicker recovery time for the patient, shorter hospital stays, less blood loss, few complications and smaller incisions associated with minimal scarring. The robot is under control of the surgeon doing the operation.

Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7763 to contact the city editor.

Posted in on Friday, November 1, 2019 12:41 pm. | Tags: , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
67°
Humidity: 15%
Winds: SW at 7mph
Feels Like: 67°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 72°/Low 32°
Mainly sunny. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 30s.

saturday

weather
High 59°/Low 40°
A few clouds. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the low 40s.

sunday

weather
High 73°/Low 46°
Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the mid 40s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]