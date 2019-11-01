Robot surgery begins this week

The new da Vinci Xi surgical robot will now be used for bariatric surgery cases at Medical Center Health System.

Dr. Donald Davenport will begin using the da Vinci Xi for these bariatric cases starting Monday, a news release from MCH stated.

“I am really excited about offering this new technology here at MCHS for the Bariatric population within the Permian Basin and surrounding areas,” Davenport said via the news release.

Davenport has successfully completed several Bariatric Sleeve procedures at MCHS on the da Vinci Si, but this will be the first time the new da Vinci Xi surgical robot will be used for these particular procedures.

The da Vinci Xi surgical robot was purchased in August of 2019. It is used to help surgeons perform less invasive procedures while offering a high resolution image. It leads to quicker recovery time for the patient, shorter hospital stays, less blood loss, few complications and smaller incisions associated with minimal scarring. The robot is under control of the surgeon doing the operation.