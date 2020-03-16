  • March 16, 2020

Quick Hits March 16

Spring Fling cancellation

Due to increased community concern regarding the Coronavirus (COVID-19), the City of Odessa Parks Department has decided to cancel the Spring Fling events scheduled for April 11 at UTPB Park. The Spring Fling events include Bunny Hop 5K, Easter Egg Hunt and the Kite Flying Festival.

At this time, there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the area. This cancellation is out of an abundance of caution for the community and employees, a news release said.

ON THE NET

>> odessatxparks.org

Impact Funding

The United Way of Odessa, 128 E Second St., will conduct a brief meeting and request proposals for 2020-2021 Community Impact Funding at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Funding is open to non-profit 501C3’s serving in the United Way of Odessa service area who provide services in the areas of health, education and self-sufficiency.

Application procedures and guidelines will be discussed.

To request an application or for information, call 332-0941 or email Christina Escobar at cescobar@unitedwayodessa.org .

ON THE NET

>> unitedwayodessa.org

Bustin’ for Badges

Bustin’ for Badges, the seventh annual sporting clays tournament benefiting the Ector County and Midland Sheriff’s Offices, and the Odessa and Midland Police Departments, has been scheduled for April 23-24.

Clay Shoot registration starts at 7:30 a.m. April 23-24 at Windwalker Farms, Sporting Clays, Stanton.

Event dinner and entertainment featuring Current Nine will start with cocktails at 6:30 p.m. April 24 at the Midland County Horseshoe, 2514 Arena Trail, Midland.

Raffle items include a 2020 Polaris Ranger 570, Springfield M1A Scout Squad, Caliber: .308 Winchester/7.62 NATO and Diamond VIP Package: 4 premium reserved floor tickets, 2 night hotel stay, preshow hospitality food and drinks, specially designed tour merchandize Aug. 29 to Las Vegas.

The raffle tickets can be purchased by contacting Cpl. Steve LeSueur at 432-335-3322 at the Odessa Police Department during regular business hours.

Drawing will be held at Windwalker Farms. Need not be present to win. Event tickets are $20 each or six for $100.

For tickets, call 432-684-7564. Sponsor levels opportunities are available as wells as, team entry, individual entry and in-kind donations. Donations are tax deductible.

To register, call 571-3462, email info@bustinforbadges.org or visit tinyurl.com/vtayplp. Mailing address: Bustin’ for Badges, P.O. Box 53513, Midland, TX, 79710.

ON THE NET

>> bustinforbadges.org

>> FROM STAFF REPORTS

