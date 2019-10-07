  • October 7, 2019

Quick Hits Oct. 7 - Odessa American: Local News

Quick Hits Oct. 7

Posted: Monday, October 7, 2019 6:00 am

Odessa American

Lunch & Lecture Series

The Petroleum Club of Midland, 501 W. Wall St., Midland, has scheduled a Brown Bag Lunch & Lecture Series, "Electrifying the Permian with Gas," featuring Mark Lancaster and Steven Goldstein from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Drinks and dessert will be provided.

Admission is free.

For more information, call 683-4403.

ON THE NET

>> pbpetro.org

 

Legal clinics

The Midland County Bar Association, Midland County Young Lawyers Association and Legal Aid of North West Texas have scheduled Civil Legal Clinics from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Case de Amigos, 1101 E. Garden Lane, Midland.

Free civil legal clinics offer advice regarding matters including name change, child custody/support, divorce, foreclosure, wills, landlord / tenant, and occupational / essential needs licenses.

Appointments are required.

To make an appointment or for information, call Jeannie Smith at 686-0647, ext. 5503.

 

Texas Young Masters

Texas Commission on the Arts (TCA) and Texas Cultural Trust are now accepting applications for the 2020 class of Texas Young Masters, a joint initiative that provides exemplary Texas-based arts students in grades 8-11 with the financial help needed to pursue advanced study in the areas of visual arts, literary arts, music, theatre, dance, musical theater, folk arts, and media arts.

Applications and required supporting materials must be submitted by Nov. 15.

A citizen panel of experts from across the state selects Young Masters based on artistic excellence, level of commitment, and quality of their proposed plan of study.

The 2020 Texas Young Masters recipients will be honored at an awards event on April 20, 2020, at ZACH Theatre in Austin.

Go online to apply or learn more about the Texas Young Masters program.

ON THE NET

>> https://tinyurl.com/youngmaster

 

>> FROM STAFF REPORTS

