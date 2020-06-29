Camp Fire to offer after-school care

Your child must attend the school offering the Kids Care program to be eligible. Registration will begin at 9 a.m. July 13 and will continue until all spots are filled, a news release said.

The after-school programs are operated by Camp Fire West Texas, and components of the program include homework help, games, arts and crafts, outdoor recreation, and traditional Camp Fire activities and projects.

The program will be offered from the time school is out until 6 p.m. Enrollment will be limited, with a child to adult ratio of no more than 15:1 to provide attention and quality supervision, the release said.

To register for Kids Care, you must complete an online registration form and pay a $20 annual fee for each child enrolled. A weekly $50 fee will be charged per child and financial assistance is available for those who quality. Online registration forms are only available at our website only at www.campfirewtx.org or call (432) 570-4144.

