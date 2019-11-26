Locals get in on Black Friday shopping

Black Friday has long been known as a time to hit the big chain stores for a good bargain. But some local shops are also vying for the crowds this 2019 holiday season.

One Odessa business that’s expecting a line around its building for Black Friday is Endless Horizon, which will be taking part in Record Store Day Black Friday.

“I’ll come here two hours before opening and there are 20 to 30 people in line,” Endless Horizons owner Sam Logan said. “Every year, our parking lot is full. There are a lot of people that will come out for it. They will wait in the cold and the rain if there’s something they really want to get.”

Record Store Day is a worldwide event for independent record stores to have copies of limited edition pressings of various styles of music. The genres vary from jazz to rap.

Logan said this is the seventh year that Endless Horizon has participated in this worldwide event. He said the store will have more than 120 limited edition releases for Black Friday. He explained most of the limited edition inventory will be vinyl records.

Endless Horizons will be open normal business hours from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday. The record store is located at 2525 Andrews Highway.

“It’s nice to see people still enjoy coming into a record store and not necessarily knowing what they are going to find or what they are going to buy,” Logan said. “They just want to come in and look. To me, that’s still part of the experience of what record stores bring. In the world today, it’s hard to find those experiences as much.”

Logan explained Record Store Day Black Friday at Endless Horizons performs a little different.

“We allow one item per customer and then they get back in line,” Logan said. “That way, everyone who took time out of their day or show up early can hopefully walk away with something.

“There are a lot of collectors (in Odessa). A lot of this stuff is real rare. There’s stuff that’s only available this time.”

Endless Horizon is one of 53 independent record stores in Texas that will be participating in Record Store Day Black Friday. The closest record stores to Odessa are Record Guys in Abilene, RingTail Records in Alpine, Josey Books and Records in Lubbock and Ralph’s Records in Lubbock.

“I always have this romanticism of what it was like to be working at a record store in the 60’s 70’s and 80’s,” Logan said. “I feel like I still get a little bit of that glimpse and that feeling on those days more than any other day.”

Several local businesses are also planning Black Friday events including Charles Marie’s for Grandmothers located at 5721 Andrews Highway and E.F. Outfitters located at4400 Parks Legado Road.