Mall modifies hours

In order to support its retailers, employees and the local community, and in accordance with the latest CDC guidelines regarding COVID-19, the mall has temporarily modified our operating hours. Until further notice, the mall will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.
“We are closely monitoring the rapidly evolving situation with federal, state and local health officials and will provide any additional updates as they become available,” a news release stated.