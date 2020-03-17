  • March 17, 2020

Mall modifies hours - Odessa American: Local News

Mall modifies hours

Posted: Tuesday, March 17, 2020 10:35 am

Starting Wednesday, Music City Mall has temporarily modified its operating hours.

In order to support its retailers, employees and the local community, and in accordance with the latest CDC guidelines regarding COVID-19, the mall has temporarily modified our operating hours. Until further notice, the mall will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.

“We are closely monitoring the rapidly evolving situation with federal, state and local health officials and will provide any additional updates as they become available,” a news release stated.

