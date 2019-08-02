Basin Pride in the Park is scheduled from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. today at McKinney Park, 625 W. Pool Road.
The event will include a costume contest, mini parade, doggy drag show, drag show, dancing, kid’s activities, drag queen storytime, DJ entertainment and vendor booths.
Go online to make a tax deductible donation to support Basin Pride or email directors@outinwesttexas.org.
