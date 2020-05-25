Ovintiv Inc. donated to the West Texas Food Bank

Ovintiv Inc. has donated $25,000 to the West Texas Food Bank in support of local food relief in the Permian Basin.

The gift is part of $150,000 the Denver-based exploration and production company plans to contribute to charitable and community organizations and agencies providing emergency food relief and food security across the communities where it operates. According to a release Ovintiv issued Thursday, the COVID-19 pandemic has created an increased demand for food provisions and also has disrupted the food supply chain, making it difficult for the families most at risk to have access to nourishing meals. In making the donation to the West Texas Food Bank, Ovintiv recognizes the intense pressure the pandemic is placing on the economy and communities

“The Food Bank’s partnership with Ovintiv has been such a blessing to those senior members of our community who are in need of a little extra every month,” said Libby Campbell, executive director of the West Texas Food Bank. “Without Ovintiv’s sponsorship of the Senior Box Program we would not be able to serve as many seniors as we do. I am grateful for their continued support.”