  • May 25, 2020

Ovintiv Inc. donated to the West Texas Food Bank - Odessa American: Local News

e-Edition Subscribe

Ovintiv Inc. donated to the West Texas Food Bank

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Monday, May 25, 2020 3:30 am

Ovintiv Inc. donated to the West Texas Food Bank Odessa American oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

Ovintiv Inc. has donated $25,000 to the West Texas Food Bank in support of local food relief in the Permian Basin.

The gift is part of $150,000 the Denver-based exploration and production company plans to contribute to charitable and community organizations and agencies providing emergency food relief and food security across the communities where it operates. According to a release Ovintiv issued Thursday, the COVID-19 pandemic has created an increased demand for food provisions and also has disrupted the food supply chain, making it difficult for the families most at risk to have access to nourishing meals. In making the donation to the West Texas Food Bank, Ovintiv recognizes the intense pressure the pandemic is placing on the economy and communities

“The Food Bank’s partnership with Ovintiv has been such a blessing to those senior members of our community who are in need of a little extra every month,” said Libby Campbell, executive director of the West Texas Food Bank. “Without Ovintiv’s sponsorship of the Senior Box Program we would not be able to serve as many seniors as we do. I am grateful for their continued support.”

Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7763 to contact the city editor.

Posted in on Monday, May 25, 2020 3:30 am. | Tags: , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
60°
Humidity: 87%
Winds: ESE at 11mph
Feels Like: 59°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 76°/Low 54°
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 50s.

tuesday

weather
High 79°/Low 56°
More sun than clouds. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the mid 50s.

wednesday

weather
High 89°/Low 60°
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the low 60s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]