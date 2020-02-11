  • February 11, 2020

Crime Stoppers conference welcomes students from around Texas - Odessa American: Local News

e-Edition Subscribe

Crime Stoppers conference welcomes students from around Texas

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
More Information

>> Odessa Crime Stoppers

>> Crime Stoppers Conference

Posted: Tuesday, February 11, 2020 5:12 pm

Crime Stoppers conference welcomes students from around Texas By Royal McGregor rmcgregor@oaoa.com Odessa American

For the fourth time in as many years, Paris High School senior Terrell Gill has attended the annual Campus Crime Stoppers Conference.

This year, the 25th annual event was held Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday at the Odessa Marriott & Convention Center.

Gill said he has been part of his school’s Crime Stoppers program since he was a freshman and has been the president of his school’s organization since his sophomore year. He explained that what he’s hearing isn’t new information, but reinforces what he has previously heard.

“It has been great, because you hear things from people that have first-hand experience,” Gill said. “It gives me an insight and paints a picture in my mind when I listen to the first responders.”

Susan Rogers, Odessa Crime Stoppers spokesperson, said the annual Crime Stoppers conference has middle and high school students from around Texas in attendance.

There were booths set up for the conference which included Bearacade: Door Control System, Texas Department of Transportation’s Click It or Ticket, Crime Scene Information, Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives and Sex Offenders, Texas Association for Crime Stoppers, Ward County Crime Stoppers and Harmony Home.

“We’ve got some pretty dynamic speakers,” Rogers said. “You can really tell that they get those kids’ attention. ”

The middle and high school students have the opportunity to hear from local law enforcement agencies in the area. Freddie Nayola, an officer with the Ector County Independent School District Police Department, spoke to a room full of students about various narcotics.

Nayola said he has been with ECISD Police for six years and his goal during the presentation was to keep the students engaged with what he was talking about — an accomplishment he believes he achieved.

“I saw some kids that understood what I was saying, especially when I was talking about addiction,” Nayola said. “They might have somebody close to them that were using or have heard about it. I knew it was clicking.”

Reach Royal McGregor at 432-333-7769 or by email at r​mcgregor@oaoa.com and follow him on Twitter at @OASirRoyal.

Posted in on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 5:12 pm. | Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Cloudy
33°
Humidity: 94%
Winds: ENE at 10mph
Feels Like: 25°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 34°/Low 31°
Mix of rain and freezing rain. Lows overnight in the low 30s.

wednesday

weather
High 56°/Low 29°
Windy with times of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the upper 20s.

thursday

weather
High 52°/Low 32°
Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the low 30s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]