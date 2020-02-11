Crime Stoppers conference welcomes students from around Texas

For the fourth time in as many years, Paris High School senior Terrell Gill has attended the annual Campus Crime Stoppers Conference.

This year, the 25th annual event was held Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday at the Odessa Marriott & Convention Center.

Gill said he has been part of his school’s Crime Stoppers program since he was a freshman and has been the president of his school’s organization since his sophomore year. He explained that what he’s hearing isn’t new information, but reinforces what he has previously heard.

“It has been great, because you hear things from people that have first-hand experience,” Gill said. “It gives me an insight and paints a picture in my mind when I listen to the first responders.”

Susan Rogers, Odessa Crime Stoppers spokesperson, said the annual Crime Stoppers conference has middle and high school students from around Texas in attendance.

There were booths set up for the conference which included Bearacade: Door Control System, Texas Department of Transportation’s Click It or Ticket, Crime Scene Information, Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives and Sex Offenders, Texas Association for Crime Stoppers, Ward County Crime Stoppers and Harmony Home.

“We’ve got some pretty dynamic speakers,” Rogers said. “You can really tell that they get those kids’ attention. ”

The middle and high school students have the opportunity to hear from local law enforcement agencies in the area. Freddie Nayola, an officer with the Ector County Independent School District Police Department, spoke to a room full of students about various narcotics.

Nayola said he has been with ECISD Police for six years and his goal during the presentation was to keep the students engaged with what he was talking about — an accomplishment he believes he achieved.

“I saw some kids that understood what I was saying, especially when I was talking about addiction,” Nayola said. “They might have somebody close to them that were using or have heard about it. I knew it was clicking.”