Turner says shelter-in-place is not enough

Mayor David Turner on Saturday said that instead of a shelter-in-place that the city is working on updating the mayoral declaration of local disaster, which he said would protect the city more than a shelter-in-place and limit face to face contact. He projects there will be an announcement made regarding the update on Monday.

This follows Friday’s first positive COVID-19 test in Odessa result. Locally 71 have been tested with 26 negative and 44 pending.

Turner said that a lot of the shelter-in-place orders look good on paper, but don’t increase the safety of the public due to lax restrictions. Many of the shelter-in-place orders allow farmer’s markets and flea markets, he said, which encourages large groups to gather. He said that if those options are allowed, then it’s not restrictive enough.

Turner said that the city closed park playgrounds, equipment and pavilions, but that they will keep walking trails open. He said that the update would limit businesses where there is a lot of face to face contact like nail and hair salons but that the city will try to keep the critical businesses open as well as law enforcement and other entities that keep the community safe.

“We want you to work from home and we are going to model that at the city. We are going to send our employees home except for critical services,” he said. He said that the update will ask businesses to do the same.

He also mentioned that if someone in a household is sick, then that whole household needs to stay home.