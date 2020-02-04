  • February 4, 2020

Quick Hits Feb. 4

Posted: Tuesday, February 4, 2020 6:30 am

Quick Hits Feb. 4

Party

First Odessa Worship Ministry has scheduled Hello, Old Friends! Roaring 20’s Party at 6:15 p.m. Wednesday at First Baptist Church, 709 N. Lee Ave.

There will be food, games, photo booth and music.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/ur7s6cx

 

Queen of Hearts

The Midland West Rotary has scheduled Queen of Hearts benefiting vocational education in Midland from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday at the Bush Convention Center, 105 N. Main St., Midland.

The event includes dinner, drinks and dancing.

Go online to for tickets.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/vnt69ln

 

Open enrollment

 Adinvita: School of Design Thinking, 619 N. Grant Ave., Suite 200, has scheduled open enrollment for pre-k3 & 4 through eighth grades begins on Feb. 17.

School begins Aug. 19.

To enroll and/or schedule a tour, call 305-9566.

ON THE NET

>> adinvita.org

 

Guitar Festival

The West Texas Guitar Festival presents Gabriel Santiago on Feb. 29 at the Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center, 1310 N. FM 1788, Midland.

Doors open at 6 p.m.

For more information, call 800-514-3849 or visit wagnernoel.com.

Go online for tickets.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/thox5hz

Girl World Expo

Girls World Expo is a day-long event created by local teen girls for local teen girls who have created a unique show from noon to 4 p.m. March 28 at the Midland County Horseshoe, 2514 Arena Trail, Midland.

The event will include seminars, fashion, an art show, performances, demonstrations, vendors and more.

Girl of Merit nominations are currently being accepted. Deadline is March 11.

Volunteer opportunities are available.

Go online for more information or email mary@girlsworldexpo.com.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/yyeave47

