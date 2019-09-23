County to adopt tax rate

Ector County Commissioners are scheduled to adopt a property tax rate for 2019-20 at their next regular meeting.

Commissioners will convene at 10 a.m. Tuesday in the commissioners’ courtroom, Room 120, located in the Ector County Administration building annex, 1010 E. Eighth St.

The recommended tax rate for 2019-20 is 37.5 cents per $100 valuation, which is a decrease from the current 39.7-cent levy but above the effective rate of 35.41, which will ultimately result in a tax increase if approved due to higher property valuations.

The final hearing took place Sept. 10 before commissioners adopted a new county budget.

Total expenditures in the 2020 budget amount to $65.6 million, an increase over the current fiscal year’s $64.1 million.

The Ector County Sheriff’s Office received about $9.2 million for the department’s general fund budget, which is about $668,000 more than ECSO requested for the new fiscal year and about $591,000 more than the department received in the previous budget.

Ector County Environmental Enforcement was also given an increase of about $57,000 in funding. The unit’s general fund now totals about $375,000.

IN OTHER BUSINESS, COMMISSIONERS WILL: