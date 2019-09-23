County to adopt tax rate

Ector County Commissioners are scheduled to adopt a property tax rate for 2019-20 at their next regular meeting.
Commissioners will convene at 10 a.m. Tuesday in the commissioners’ courtroom, Room 120, located in the Ector County Administration building annex, 1010 E. Eighth St.
The recommended tax rate for 2019-20 is 37.5 cents per $100 valuation, which is a decrease from the current 39.7-cent levy but above the effective rate of 35.41, which will ultimately result in a tax increase if approved due to higher property valuations.
The final hearing took place Sept. 10 before commissioners adopted a new county budget.
Total expenditures in the 2020 budget amount to $65.6 million, an increase over the current fiscal year’s $64.1 million.
The Ector County Sheriff’s Office received about $9.2 million for the department’s general fund budget, which is about $668,000 more than ECSO requested for the new fiscal year and about $591,000 more than the department received in the previous budget.
Ector County Environmental Enforcement was also given an increase of about $57,000 in funding. The unit’s general fund now totals about $375,000.
IN OTHER BUSINESS, COMMISSIONERS WILL:
- Consider a resolution for Safe Place of the Permian Basin and Crisis Center of West Texas recognizing the month of October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
- Take necessary action to purchase a generator for early voting and Election Day in case of a power outage for the Ector County Elections Office.
- Consider allowing the use of two rooms in the building at Third Street and Lee Avenue for file storage for the District Attorney's Office.
- Take necessary action regarding the Sheriff's and Constables' fees for 2020.
- Consider approving: (a) four-way lighted stop signs to be installed at 16th Street and Knox Avenue, and at Knox Avenue and Third Street; (b) speed limit signs at Sooner Avenue from 10th Street to Mockingbird Lane.
- Consider awarding purchase of a new truck with a pothole patcher; approve a budget amendment to Equipment Services Fund, Special Department Equipment, 051-770-5507 for $140,000, to Interest Earnings, 051-4161 for $21,000, to Miscellaneous Revenue, 051 -4199 for $3,000 from Motor Vehicle Fuel, 051-770-5202 for $7,000, from Motor Vehicle Equipment,051-770-5505 for $109,000.
- Consider purchase of Tahoes; approve a budget amendment to Equipment Services Fund, Motor Vehicle Equipment, 051-770-5505 for $187,000, to Insurance Settlements, 051-4172 for $111,000, and to Miscellaneous Revenue, 051-4199 for $76,000.
- Take necessary action regarding the AIA Change Order No. 1, for the Coliseum Horse Stall Barn.
- Take necessary action regarding the AIA Certificate No. 1, substantial completion of Area No. 3, for the jail additions and renovations project.
- Consider approving a warranty deed for the Oncor Utility Easement for the new horse stall barn at the Ector County Coliseum.
- Consider approving Professional Services Agreement between Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center and Ector County Detention Center to provide licensed professional healthcare and psychiatry.
- Take necessary action to extend, until canceled by action of the Commissioners Court, the policy of payment of overtime for patrol deputies and jailers after 86 hours, pursuant to the temporary 207 (k) exemption granted by the Commissioners Court on June 11, 2019, and August 13, 2018.
- Consider adopting the attached policy of payment of overtime for eligible non-exempt ECSO law enforcement officers.
- Consider approving Mendoza MHRC on 2834 Cowell Rd., Odessa; Lot 9 Block 3, Sterling Park, second filing a subdivision of Ector County.
- Consider approving Big "J" Acres a Subdivision of 10.00 acres in Section 25, Block 44, T-2-S,T&P Ry. Co. Survey, Ector County.
- Consider approving El Campo Estates a Subdivision of 10.00 acres and 3.76 acres of street right of way for South Snow Moon Avenue and East Harvest Moon Street in Section 3, Block 42, T-4-S, T&P Ry. Co. Survey, Ector County.
- Consider approving proposed MHRC Camperas RV Park on 4100 N. Robin Ave., Odessa.
- Consider approving proposed MHRC Sertuche on 3519 N. North Star Avenue .8989 acre tract Western Skies Subdivision, Block 17, Lots 1-3 Odessa.
- Consider approving Wildcatter Place of Subdivision of 10.24 acres in Section 23, Block 44,T-2-S, T&P Ry. Co. Survey, Ector County.
- Take necessary action regarding the Ector County Investment Report for the quarter ending June 30.
- Consider approving the Accounts Payable Fund Requirements Report for Sept. 24 and review county financial statements and reports.