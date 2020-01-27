Four scouts earn Eagle designation

Boy Scout Troop 91 may be small, but it’s loaded with Eagle Scouts.

Four scouts, Donovan Foster, McCabe Pope, Lucas Williams and Jesus Orosco have all recently achieved the goal.

Scouts range in age from 12 to 18, Scoutmaster Joe Williams said. Although the troop is small, there is a Cub Scout troop that meets out of the Scout Hut that has 34 members so as those youngsters get older, they can join the scouts.

Williams said some of the scouts moved faster than others on the Eagle Scout project, but they are only held back by how fast you can accomplish things.

“… Most of our boys now are committed to other things in school they’re all very busy and some of them have jobs. It’s just how much they can put into scouting. The older they get, the harder that gets,” Williams said.

Projects ranged from beautification to creating a flag drop for retired flags.

Melissa King, Foster’s mom, said all the scouts have worked hard to earn this ultimate goal.

“And it’s going to stay with them forever,” King said.

Foster is a 14-year-old freshman who attends Odessa High School. He said he cleaned up around the Department of Public Safety office, repainted a bench and a hand rail, planted some plants and removed the gravel.

Pope, a 16-year-old Permian High School junior, said he landscaped around the Chris Kyle Memorial putting a layer of dirt over the topsoil and then reseeding it for low maintenance grass.

Williams, a 16-year-old sophomore at Odessa Collegiate Academy, said he landscaped at St. John’s Episcopal School, and Orosco, an 18-year-old junior at Permian High School, said he made a retirement flag drop box for the American Legion on Eighth Street.

Foster said his aunt is a state trooper and he wanted to make the office a little bit prettier and a better spot for troopers to work in.

Pope said his old scoutmaster, Paul Lucas, suggested his project at the Chris Kyle Memorial.

“I did the opening flag ceremony (at the unveiling) there, so I thought it would be cool to do the project there,” Pope said.

Williams attend St. John’s and Orosco said his parents do business with the American Legion so that’s what prompted the location of their projects.

All four scouts said completing the projects was a relief of sorts.

“It was kind of like a weight lifted off my chest because it was like all this work that you put in and all this time. It’s finally paid off. It’s … finally your badge to show that you earned it. It’s not just something you can just say you go it,” Foster said.

Pope had a similar sentiment.

“… I have the feeling that now (that) I can move on and do all the fun stuff. I can go out and do all the hiking and camping and stuff that I want to do,” Pope said.

The scouts all have a sash full of merit badges.

“My favorite and least favorite are the same one,” Foster said. “It’s personal management because it takes a lot of time to get done, but it really teaches you a lot of life skills that you need to know. It’s tedious, but it’s meaningful.”

Pope said he likes the metal working badge because you get to work with a forge and anvil.

Williams said his favorite was the music badge, “because I enjoy playing musical instruments.” He plays guitar, piano, bass guitar, recorder, cornet and the ukulele.

Orosco said his favorite was the cooking badge because he loves to cook.

“My least (favorite) is personal management,” he said, for the same reasons Foster mentioned. But he acknowledges it will be useful in the future.

Another local Eagle Scout, Andrew J. Hughes, a Life Scout with Troop 1908, also earned an Eagle Scout designation.

The Bridge United Methodist Church was the beneficiary of the project to repair and add safety to their youth annex, a news release said.

Hughes found that there were a couple of issues with the youth annex for The Bridge. The roof had been damaged by hail from a past storm and the deck for the porch was covered with plywood. This was a safety issue as it was very slick when wet.

Providing the leadership for a large group of Boy Scouts and adult leaders as well as family members and friends, Hughes was able to completely replace the roofing as well as repair the structure and replace the decking with proper decking boards. His project provided more than 270 hours of service to The Bridge.

Hughes is a 13 year old eighth grader. He is a member of Boy Scout Troop 1908 sponsored by VFW Post 4372 in Odessa, Texas.

He has earned his Arrow of Light (the highest award in Cub Scouts), the God and Family Award, and acts as a Den Chief to help Cub Scouts from Pack 1908 prepare to follow his footsteps. In addition, Andrew currently serves as Senior Patrol Leader for his troop and has held positions of leadership including Assistant Senior Patrol Leader, Patrol Leader and Quartermaster.

Hughes has exceeded the requirement of Eagle Scout of earning 21 merit badges — currently having earned 56 merit badges. He is a Brotherhood member of the Order of the Arrow, a member of the Ordeal Ceremony Team and former Vice Chief of Tatanka Lodge. Andrew was able to attend 2017 Boy Scout Jamboree in West Virginia and is looking forward to attending again in 2021.

He is the son of Jay Hughes and Chrystal Hughes.