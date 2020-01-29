  • January 29, 2020

Quick Hits Jan. 29

Posted: Wednesday, January 29, 2020 6:30 am

Quick Hits Jan. 29 oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

Seeking nominations

Midland College is seeking nominations for the 2020 MC Outstanding Alumni of the Year Award.

The Outstanding Alumni of the Year Award honors individuals who have attended Midland College and who have made outstanding contributions in their chosen fields of endeavor and to the community in their personal and professional lives. Nominations will be accepted through Friday.

For more information, call Taylor Shorb at tshorb@midland.edu or 685-4519.

Go online for nomination form.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/rpu9xyz

 

Peace officer training

The H. Joaquin Jackson Law Enforcement Academy is now accepting applications for basic peace officer training.

Cost for the academy is $1,950.00 which includes books, supplies, ammunition and the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement examination.

Application deadline for the 2020 academy is Feb. 5 with classes beginning Feb. 10.

“The application requires extensive paperwork along with a physical and psychological exams,” said Oguzhan Basibuyuk, associate professor of criminal justice.

“So we’re encouraging people to apply early.”

Applications are available in room 106 of the Morelock Academic Building.

For more information, call 432-837-8704 or 8166.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/wffcn58

 

Valentine’s Events

West Texas Talent Entertainment has scheduled a Valentine's Day Dinner, Music and a Show at 7 p.m. Feb. 14-15 at Dee's Bistro and Grill, 622 N. Lee Ave.

The 2020 theme is Music from The Movies. Music provided by Tasha Bone', Sonya Cortez, Kaylee Cochran, Reina Rey and Prisila Hernandez.

Then at 8:30 p.m. a comedy sketch will be presented from “Shall We? or this is not how it happened in Sleepless in Seattle.” Starring Harim Flores, Kelcie Cowan, Mino Cortez, Daniel R. Ryan III, Lorrie Norris, Sonya Cortez and Karen Griffin.

Go online for tickets or information, or call 978-7405.

ON THE NET

>> west-texas-talent.ticketleap.com or tinyurl.com/uat22lg

