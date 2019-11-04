  • November 4, 2019

AMBER Alert issued for 2-year-old girl - Odessa American: Local News

AMBER Alert issued for 2-year-old girl

Posted: Monday, November 4, 2019 6:04 pm

The Texas AMBER Alert Network has state authorities on the lookout for a 2-year-old girl and a 33-year-old man.

Jaya Ailani Treviño, 2, is 3 feet tall, 26 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink t-shirt with pink and purple lettering reading "Big Sister," according to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities are also seeking Juan Treviño, 33, in connection with the child's abduction. He is described as being 5'7, 180 pounds with brown hair and brow eyes. He was last seen wearing a white cap, black jacket, blue Nike t-shirt, blue jeans and white shoes.

Police believe the suspect is driving a black 2014 Nissan Sentra with Texas license plates reading MKS1273. He was last located in San Antonio, according to the alert.

Law enforcement officials believe the child may be in grave or immediate danger and ask anyone with information on the case call the Bexar County Sheriff's Office at (210) 300-7028.

