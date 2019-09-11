  • September 11, 2019

University Blvd. Project Update - Odessa American: Local News

University Blvd. Project Update

Posted: Wednesday, September 11, 2019 1:30 am

Removal of the existing asphalt on University Boulevard is set to begin today.

Motorists will notice heavy equipment on the roads. There could be delays to side street traffic, as workers move through intersections. Drivers are urged to be cautious of workers and equipment in the construction zone.

