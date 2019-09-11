Jacob Ford|Odessa American
010418_University_Widening_01
Construction to widen University Boulevard between Maple Avenue and Andrews Highway leaves one westbound lane partially closed Friday, Jan. 4, 2019, in Odessa, Texas.
Posted: Wednesday, September 11, 2019 1:30 am
University Blvd. Project Update
Odessa American
oanews@oaoa.com
Odessa American
Removal of the existing asphalt on University Boulevard is set to begin today.
Motorists will notice heavy equipment on the roads. There could be delays to side street traffic, as workers move through intersections. Drivers are urged to be cautious of workers and equipment in the construction zone.
Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7763 to contact the city editor.
Posted in
Local News,
Roads
on
Wednesday, September 11, 2019 1:30 am.
| Tags:
University Boulevard,
Asphalt,
Motorists,
Heavy Equipment,
Delays,
Caution