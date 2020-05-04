City wants input

The City of Odessa Community Development Department receives two grants annually from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development — Community Development Block Grant and HOME Investment Partnership Program.

The primary objective of these programs is to develop viable communities, by providing decent housing, a suitable living environment and expanding economic opportunities for persons of low and moderate income.

To prepare the Five-Year 2020-2024 Consolidated Plan and the One-Year 2020 Action Plan, the 2020-2024 Consolidated Plan Survey is now available directly on the City of Odessa’s home website. The Community Development Department is asking for citizen input on two separate topics for two vital purposes:

>> To identify the needs of our community and develop five-year goals and strategies to address these needs.

>> Complete an Analysis of Impediments to Fair Housing within the community.

It is important that citizens and organizations participate in this survey process to assist the City of Odessa in identifying the needs within the community. Let officials know where these funds should be allocated.

If you feel there are additional needs for low and moderate income residents that are not referenced to, please list them in the comments box at the end of the survey, a news release said.