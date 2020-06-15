50 new cases reported

The Ector County Health Department detailed that there have been 50 new cases of COVID-19 in the county since last Friday during Monday’s hospital briefing.

Two of those new cases came from inmates at the Ector County Law Enforcement Center over the weekend, a health department press release detailed. Both inmates are now reportedly being isolated and other potentially exposed inmates and staff members are being tested.

Medical Center Hospital is assisting the county in testing symptomatic inmates and employees.

The health department also detailed that the main source of exposure in Ector County cases is due to travel.

Mayor David Turner said more information will be released this week regarding Odessa Fire Rescue’s mobile testing sites.

In a phone interview the City of Odessa Public Information Officer Devin Sanchez said that the mobile testing will not be this week like Turner said.

“We are still trying to get that off the ground and we are hopeful that we will have it next week, but we’re still trying to secure locations accessible to the residents who truly need it.”

She added that the city is also developing marketing to inform the public of the details regarding the testing.

Odessa Regional Medical Center Chief Medical Officer Rohith Saravanan said that 50 new cases is a large spike and asked members of the community what they need from medical professionals as far as guidance during the pandemic.

“Why are we going through such a sharp rise of numbers in our community,” he said, “What is it that we need to do to prevent this rise? We always talk about what is it that you guys as a community need to do, but now the question is what do you need us to do? What resources do you need from us? Is it more education and more information about this disease process? Is it us looking at your plans for events? Is it more information about how many cases are actually happening and looking at the graphs?”

The county reported that 260 are confirmed cases of COVID-19, 63 are probable, 155 are pending, and Six Ector County residents have died from COVID-19 related illness. Eighty-Seven positive cases are active in the county.

ORMC President Stacey Brown reported that out of 500 tests, 30 have been positive, five are pending and 465 tests have had negative results. Two ORMC patients are in the hospital and both are on ventilators.

MCH reported that they have had 158 positive cases and 16 patients are in the hospital. Thirteen are on a designated floor including five from Focused Care at Odessa nursing home and one being direct admission from Crane hospital. Three patients are reportedly in the critical care unit, two of those patients are on ventilators. Fifty MCH test results are pending.

A Monday email from the Texas Health and Human Services Commission referencing Focused Care at Crane and Focused Care at Odessa detailed that they are actively investigating nursing homes to assess compliance with all relevant health and safety rules and more information will be released after their investigation is complete.

The email also detailed that they are investigating all long-term care facilities in Texas that report one or more positive case of COVID-19.

A Focused Care at Crane press release detailed Monday that they currently have 23 residents in their community who are positive for COVID-19.

They are reportedly screening staff member’s temperatures at the beginning of every shift and then again halfway through their shifts monitoring for signs and symptoms.

“We have been screening residents multiple times a day for symptoms as well,” the release stated.