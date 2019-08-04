Golf fundraiser

  • August 4, 2019

Posted: Sunday, August 4, 2019 2:01 am

HEB has scheduled the sixth annual Live United Golf Tournament benefiting United Way of Odessa from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 13 at the Ratliff Ranch Golf Course, 7500 N. Grandview Ave.

Fees are $150 per golfer, includes green fee, cart, and lunch; $600 4-man teams (scramble), includes green fee, cart, and lunch; and $10 per mulligans, limit two.

Tee times are assigned on a first-come, first serve basis.

Prizes will be awarded for hole-in-one, closest to the pin and longest drive.

Sponsorships are available: Putting Green Sponsor, $300; Driving Range Sponsor, $300; and Tee Box Signage, $150, (limit 36).

For more information, call 332-0941.

Register and pay online.

