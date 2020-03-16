Crisis Center closes administrative office

The Crisis Center of West Texas Executive Director Lorie Dunnam said via news release that her team came together to find the best ways to keep staff, clients, and community safe in the face of COVID-19 and that some services will change until further notice.

With guidance from the Texas Council on Family Violence, National Network to End Domestic Violence, the Centers for Disease Control, and many other state and local health authorities, Crisis Center of West Texas (CCWTX) has opted to close the administration office through Friday. Services to survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault remain available and free of charge. CCWTX case management, counseling, legal advocacy (including protective orders), education, and Batterer Intervention and Prevention (BIPP) services will be available via phone and video communication and CCWTX will continue to operate our 24/7 Crisis Hotline and Louise Wood Angel House emergency shelter.

Call 1-866-627-4747 if you are seeking shelter or other immediate assistance. All staff is available by email, and many, including case managers, counselors, and its legal advocate, are available via phone. If you need to reach any member of the Crisis Center of West Texas staff, please call their direct line, email, or call the hotline for assistance.

Due to running a skeleton crew and the closure of the administrative office, Crisis Center of West Texas is unable to accept drop-off donations this week.