Fundraiser

Miss Cayce’s Wonderland, 1012 Andrews Highway, Midland, is selling red bows benefiting the West Texas Food Bank. “By showing your support throughout our community with the these special red bows you are helping the West Texas Food Bank help those who have found themselves without basic needs for themselves or their families. Lines of cars wrapped around our building for help, these bows don’t just represent a community who is standing together, but is helping one another in very uncertain times,” Libby Campbell, executive director of the West Texas Food Bank, said.