Coronavirus updates from the Odessa American

>> 10:53 a.m. Wednesday, March 18

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced that he has directed the Department of Public Safety to temporarily waive expiration dates for Driver Licenses, Commercial Driver Licenses and other identification forms. This action falls within the Governor’s State of Disaster Declaration and is part of the ongoing effort to reduce to spread of COVID-19.

“Our top priority remains public health and safety, and we will continue to take action to ensure that Texans can avoid large public gatherings,” Abbott stated in the press release. “Texas is at a pivotal moment in the response to COVID-19, and by temporarily delaying Driver License renewals we will help limit non-essential trips into public settings and slow the spread of this virus.”

This suspension will be in effect until 60 days after the DPS provides further public notice that normal Driver License operations have resumed.

>> 10:49 a.m. Wednesday, March 18

Sparklight is opening WiFi hotspots across its footprint for public use during the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis in order to keep individuals and communities connected to the online resources they want and need. Sparklight’s WiFi hotspot can be accessed in the Sparklight local office parking lot, located at 4701 E. 52nd St. Additionally, Sparklight announced that as of March 13, it is making unlimited data available on all internet services for 30 days, as well as offering payment deferrals and waiving late fees for its customers for 60 days. The company plans to reassess after 30 days based on the continued impact and evolving nature of the virus. Customers can call 877-692-2253 for more information.

>> 10:22 a.m. Wednesday, March 18

Press release from Ector County Justice of Peace 2 Missi Walden:

Special Announcement from Ector County Justice of the Peace Offices Regarding Changes Related to the COVID-19 Pandemic

Beginning at 8:00 a.m. on March 17, 2020, the Ector County Justice of the Peace offices will be closed to the public. Essential Court Proceedings can still be heard by appointment only. Please contact the appropriate office by email or phone to make an appointment. Contact numbers and emails are listed on our website.

“Essential Court Proceedings” are defined as writs of re-entry, writs of retrieval, writs of restoration, magistration of defendants in custody and repair and remedy cases that materially affect the physical health or safety of a tenant.