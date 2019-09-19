  • September 19, 2019

Fourth annual West Texas Fest scheduled - Odessa American: Local News

Fourth annual West Texas Fest scheduled

If you go

>> What: West Texas Fest.

>> When: 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27.

>> Where: The Willows event center, 11200 W. County Rd. 127.

>> Tickets: Information can be found on the Museum’s website, www.NoelArtMuseum.org/west-texas-fest

Fourth annual West Texas Fest scheduled

The Ellen Noël Art Museum of the Permian Basin will host the fourth annual West Texas Fest on Sept. 27 at The Willows event center, 11200 W. County Rd. 127.

The public is invited to enjoy the Spirits of Texas with tastings of craft beer, wine, and spirits made here in our great state. There will be country music from the Ox Martin Band or grab a friend and take a turn tossing bags at the Corn Hole Tournament.

West Texas Fest is one of the museum’s annual fundraisers with profits supporting daily operations, in addition to exhibitions, classes and workshops. The success of these fundraising events helps to ensure that the museum can continue offering programs like Art 2 Go at no cost.

This program takes art back into the classrooms and allows museum instructors to provide art lessons and activities to every second grader in 15 ECISD elementary schools.

Art 2 Go is just one of the many free programs offered by the museum, which serve people of all ages and backgrounds.

The public can help support the museum by purchasing their tickets to West Texas Fest 2019. General admission tickets are $45 and include five tastings and one food ticket from local vendors with an option to purchase more.

Designated Driver tickets are $25 and include food and water. Reserved seating and sponsorship tables are also available and include access to a sponsor only tasting from 6–7 p.m.

General admission entry begins at 7 p.m. For more information, call or stop by the Museum, 432-550-9696, 4909 E. University Blvd.

Posted in on Thursday, September 19, 2019 5:15 pm.

