Odessan publishes children’s book

Odessan Terry Sprague has joined the ranks of published authors with the release of her children’s book “Bottle Caps,” a tale of how a young boy overcomes his fear of the dark with the help of his grandfather.

The book, published by Dorrance Publishing of Pittsburgh, is Sprague’s first.

“It wasn’t hard at all, really,” Sprague said of getting her work into print. “I have written poems and different things throughout my life, but I never had the courage to go ahead and go through with it.

“I decided, ‘what’s the worst that could happen? They could tell me no and that’s it.’ I just contacted them and sent them a copy. They liked it and were willing to publish it.”

Sprague said “Bottle Caps” is a personal project, detailing the relationship between her husband, Daniel, and their grandson Drew.

“That was the inspiration,” Sprague said. “What made me do it is I was sitting at my sister’s lakehouse. It just started flowing to me, that particular story. It just came and I started writing it down, and I ended up with a book.”

Thus inspired, the work went quickly, Sprague said.

“It took me three days to write,” she said. “It’s a short book, but it’s a kids book. Everyone that has read it has said that they loved it.”

Sprague said the book, which was illustrated by Ashley Lanni, is not yet available in stores, but can be purchased online at dorrancepressroom.com for $13.

Sprague said the experience has motivated her to continue writing for the children’s market.

“I loved it,” she said. “I think I want to do more. It’s encouraged, inspired me to do more.

“I really want to do a book about bullying and suicide targeted towards children’s books because it’s out there and it’s just unreal at schools. I hear from all my grandkids about bullying and how people are just so mean. It’s not like when we went to school.”

Dorrance Publishing specializes in helping fledgling authors become published. Founded in 1920, the firm is America’s oldest publishing services company, according to its website (ww.dorrancepublishing.com). The website states the company’s philosophy as “The freedom to publish should be available to everyone with something to communicate. A book created for a few people is as worthy of publication as a book written for millions.”

Among the services Dorrance Publishing provides to assist writers are writing coaches, manuscript development and book-promotion products. For further information, visit dorrancepublishing.com.