Animal shelter foster program sees positive results

While the Odessa Animal Shelter has been closed to the public for the past three weeks, there are still ways to help support the shelter and even adopt pets.

With the coronavirus pandemic limiting public gatherings, the animal shelter and its supporters have sought out novel ways to provide housing and care for animals. Among the solutions has been placing animals with host families on a foster basis.

“It’s put everybody in a bind, but before we closed to the public we had a lot of people step up and foster with over 80 animals out within two days,” said Ashley Ontiveros, interim director for Odessa Animal Shelter. “That was a big surprise to us.”

Karen Patterson of Fix West Texas, one of several volunteer groups that help the animal shelter, said the foster program was a necessity. The Odessa Animal Shelter has been closed to the public since March 23.

“In talking with (the shelter), we realized with the pandemic going on and the oil market falling at the same time, they had too many animals,” Patterson said. “They needed to reduce the hours for the nonessential personnel and clear the kennels for some new intake.”

The results so far have been positive, Ontiveros said.

“We’ve actually started to call on most of the pet fosters, and more than half have been wanting to actually adopt the animals,” Ontiveros said. “I think we have maybe a handful that are willing to hold them until we open back up, and then they’ll either bring them back to us or find a permanent rescue. The majority who’ve offered to foster are wanting to adopt. That’s a great deal of help for us and, of course, the pets find a home.”

While day-to-day business in countless industries has been shut down because of the pandemic, the animal shelter is still receiving strays, which Ontiveros said is taking up more and more space.

“Right now, we have about 90 or closer to 100,” she said. “I think we have one cat that’s been brought in since we’ve been closed, but we still keep getting dogs in.”

Patterson said Fix West Texas, which offers spaying and neutering of pets, is trying to help keep numbers down.

“The problem out here is there’s so many strays, and that’s why we started Fix West Texas,” she said. “We felt like through birth control that we could lower the intake rate at the animal shelter, but we’re only three months into it.”

But fostering animals is a solution for the shelter’s immediate need to place animals. To that end, Ontiveros said, volunteers have created a Facebook page — Foster Friends of the Odessa Animal Control — with photos and videos of available animals.

“They have been posting our dogs that come in so if people are looking for their dogs (that may have been picked up as strays), they’re able to see if they’re here. And then, of course, they’re posting the ones we still have.

“If people are interested in adopting or temporary fostering, they can go on there and call us and can adopt over the phone. Unfortunately, they won’t be able to meet the animals until we bring the animal out to them.”

Patterson said several volunteers have adopted animals during the shelter’s shutdown.

“We adopted two fosters,” Patterson said. “Lori VanHoozer and I are board members of Fix West Texas. We decided we should do what we’re going to ask other people to do. She got a puppy and I ended up getting two that had been strays. They had been at the shelter for about six months, and they’re big pit mixes. We’ve got them here and they’ve been wonderful.

“Another group we work with is called Dog Rescue R Us. They transport about 5,000 dogs a year up north from this area. They’ve stepped up and said any dogs we’ve fostered, instead of sending them back to the shelter if the dogs aren’t adopted, then they are going to transport to new homes.”

Whether people want to adopt or just foster, Ontiveros said, the Facebook page has already made an impact.

“We’ve had a few that have said they want to adopt this one or temporary foster this one and we’ve taken it out to them,” she said. “They’ve all adopted.

“We’ve had three or four of them who didn’t meet the animal prior, they just saw the picture, and they’ve all adopted.”