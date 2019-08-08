  • August 8, 2019

Hot Summer Nights - Odessa American: Local News

Hot Summer Nights

Posted: Thursday, August 8, 2019 2:45 am

Downtown Odessa Inc. and Odessa Arts have scheduled the final Hot Summer Nights Concert Series featuring Victor & Penny at 8 p.m. Friday at the Noel Heritage Plaza, 321 W. Fifth St.

In the event of inclement weather, shows will be moved to Odessa High School.

The event includes local food trucks, as well as children's activities.

Bring the lawn chairs and blankets. Ice chests are allowed, but alcoholic beverages are not permitted.

Go online to see the rest of the concert series lineups.

