Quick Hits Dec. 31

Starbright Village

City of Odessa Parks and Recreation Department has scheduled Starbright Village from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. through Wednesday at McKinney Park, 625 W. Pool Road.

Donations are welcome to help keep this event free and add new displays for next year.

Kiss of the Decade

The Midland Hispanic Chamber of Commerce has scheduled Kiss of the Decade New Year Celebration Tuesday at the Bush Convention Center, 105 N. Main St., Midland.

Doors open at 7 p.m. Entertainment will be presented by Shelly Lares, AJ Castillo and Stefani Montiel. VIP tables and individual tickets are available.

For tables, tickets or information, call 704-5533.

Go online for tickets.

Let’s Party

Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center, 1310 Farm to Market 1788, Midland, has scheduled Sesame Street Live! Let's Party from noon, 1 p.m., 3:30 p.m., and 4:30 p.m. Jan. 4 and noon and 1 p.m. Jan. 5.

Go online for tickets.

