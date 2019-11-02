  • November 2, 2019

Quick Hits Nov. 2

Posted: Saturday, November 2, 2019

Odessa American

Shakespeare Festival

The Odessa Arts has scheduled the Odessa Shakespeare Festival Monday through Nov. 9 at Odessa College Globe Theatre, 2308 Shakespeare Road.

The school shows will be held at 9 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The public performances will be A Midsummer Night’s Dream from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Friday and Julius Caesar from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Nov. 9.

This year marks the fourth collaborating year with the Odessa Shakespeare Festival and the Texas Shakespeare Festival in Kilgore.

A Midsummer Night’s Dream This Shakespeare comedy portrays the events surrounding the marriage of Theseus, the Duke of Athens, to Hippolyta, the former queen of the Amazons. These include the adventures of four young Athenian lovers and a group of six amateur actors (the mechanicals) who are controlled and manipulated by the fairies who inhabit the forest in which most of the play is set.

Shakespeare’s political thriller tells the story of the conspiracy against Caesar, his assassination and the defeat of his conspirators. Set in Rome in 44 BC, the play depicts the moral dilemma of Brutus as he joins a conspiracy led by Cassius to murder Julius Caesar to prevent him from becoming dictator of Rome.

Following Caesar’s death, Rome is thrust into a period of civil war, and the republic the conspirators sought to preserve is lost forever.

General admission is $10 per performance. Event pass for all performances is $18. Student tickets are $5 per performance with a student ID. Odessa College students, faculty, and staff get in free with a student ID.

For more information, call 337-1492 or email info@odessashakespeare.org.

Go online for tickets.

ON THE NET

>> odessashakespeare.org

 

Film Festival

The fourth annual West Texas Film Festival has been scheduled for Nov. 21-23.

The opening night gala (Nov. 21) will be held at the Ellen Noël Art Museum.

Film screenings Nov. 22-23 will be held at the Jack Rodgers Fine Art Center at Odessa College.

This year’s festival will feature documentaries, shorts, animation and features, as well as a special screening of Peter Berg’s feature film, Friday Night Lights (2004).

Go online for schedule information and festival passes.

ON THE NET

>> wtxfilmfest.org

