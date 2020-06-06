HOGP
COVID graphic
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)
Posted: Saturday, June 6, 2020 3:19 pm
Focused Care resident tests positive for COVID-19
Odessa American
oanews@oaoa.com
Odessa American
The Ector County Health Department is reporting a resident of Focused Care at Odessa, an 84-year old woman, tested positive for COVID-19 and has been hospitalized.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases in Ector County to 188.
Posted in
Local News
on
Saturday, June 6, 2020 3:19 pm.
| Tags:
Ector County Health Department,
Focused Care At Odessa,
Covid-19