  • June 6, 2020

Focused Care resident tests positive for COVID-19 - Odessa American: Local News

e-Edition Subscribe

Focused Care resident tests positive for COVID-19

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Saturday, June 6, 2020 3:19 pm

Focused Care resident tests positive for COVID-19 Odessa American oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

The Ector County Health Department is reporting a resident of Focused Care at Odessa, an 84-year old woman, tested positive for COVID-19 and has been hospitalized.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases in Ector County to 188.

Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7763 to contact the city editor.

Posted in on Saturday, June 6, 2020 3:19 pm. | Tags: , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
94°
Humidity: 25%
Winds: SSE at 15mph
Feels Like: 94°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 94°/Low 70°
Mainly clear. Lows overnight in the low 70s.

sunday

weather
High 99°/Low 71°
Sunshine. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the low 70s.

monday

weather
High 104°/Low 70°
Sunshine. Highs 102 to 106F and lows in the low 70s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]