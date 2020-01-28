Quick Hits Jan. 28

Blessing meal
Highland United Methodist Church, 1808 N. Dixie Blvd., and volunteers offer a back door blessing meal at 6 p.m. Wednesdays in the fellowship hall.
There is no charge. Any donations contributed goes toward Highland's children's ministries.
For more information, call 332-0261 or email highlandumc.odessa@gmail.com.
ON THE NET
Party
First Odessa Worship Ministry has scheduled Hello, Old Friends! Roaring 20’s Party at 6:15 p.m. Feb. 5 at First Baptist Church, 709 N. Lee Ave.
There will be food, games, photo booth and music.
ON THE NET
Young Artists Competition
Odessa College Visual & Performing Arts Department presents the 2020 Young Artists Competition, an event that showcases the talent of young musicians between the ages of 17-20 within the West Texas area.
Participants will be competing for cash prizes and may qualify for a Full Tuition Scholarship to study music at Odessa College.
The competition is open to any musician (ages 17-20), whether vocalist or instrumentalist, performing music from classical, jazz, pop, and musical theater genres.
Applicants must complete the entry form, including video submission, by 11:59 p.m. Feb. 11.
Finalists will be chosen to participate in concert at 7 p.m. Feb. 29 at OC campus, in the Jack Rodgers Auditorium. Prize winners will be announced.
Go online to apply.
ON THE NET
XO Marriage Conference
First Baptist Church, 311 W. Eighth St., has scheduled an XO Marriage Conference at Feb. 14-15.
Dinner and date night will be from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. with Session 1 from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Feb. 14.
Breakfast will be from 8:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. and Session 2 from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Feb. 15.
Childcare is available per reservation.
Cost is $25 per person or $50 per couple.
Registration is required.
ON THE NET
>> FROM STAFF REPORTS