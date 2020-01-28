Quick Hits Jan. 28

Blessing meal

Highland United Methodist Church, 1808 N. Dixie Blvd., and volunteers offer a back door blessing meal at 6 p.m. Wednesdays in the fellowship hall.

There is no charge. Any donations contributed goes toward Highland's children's ministries.

For more information, call 332-0261 or email highlandumc.odessa@gmail.com.

ON THE NET

>> highlandodessa.com

Party

First Odessa Worship Ministry has scheduled Hello, Old Friends! Roaring 20’s Party at 6:15 p.m. Feb. 5 at First Baptist Church, 709 N. Lee Ave.

There will be food, games, photo booth and music.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/ur7s6cx

Young Artists Competition

Odessa College Visual & Performing Arts Department presents the 2020 Young Artists Competition, an event that showcases the talent of young musicians between the ages of 17-20 within the West Texas area.

Participants will be competing for cash prizes and may qualify for a Full Tuition Scholarship to study music at Odessa College.

The competition is open to any musician (ages 17-20), whether vocalist or instrumentalist, performing music from classical, jazz, pop, and musical theater genres.

Applicants must complete the entry form, including video submission, by 11:59 p.m. Feb. 11.

Finalists will be chosen to participate in concert at 7 p.m. Feb. 29 at OC campus, in the Jack Rodgers Auditorium. Prize winners will be announced.

Go online to apply.

ON THE NET

>> odessa.edu/music

XO Marriage Conference

First Baptist Church, 311 W. Eighth St., has scheduled an XO Marriage Conference at Feb. 14-15.

Dinner and date night will be from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. with Session 1 from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Feb. 14.

Breakfast will be from 8:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. and Session 2 from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Feb. 15.

Childcare is available per reservation.

Cost is $25 per person or $50 per couple.

Registration is required.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/raa4vdf

