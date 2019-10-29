Quick Hits Oct. 29

Don’t forget to vote
Early voting continues with the 2019 constitutional amendments election.
Election Day is Nov. 5 but voters can avoid the lines and vote early.
Early voting is 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and Wednesday and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday at the Ector County Courthouse Annex.
There are 10 propositions on the ballot.
For a column explaining the props visit tinyurl.com/y27ukcq4.
Luncheon Conference
The University of Texas Permian Basin English Program has scheduled a Halloween Luncheon Conference, “Vampire Stake Through The Heart,” come and go history and literature event, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at UTPB Science & Technology Building, first floor lobby, 4901 E. University Blvd.
For information, email Myra Salcedo at salcedo_m@utpb.edu.
ON THE NET
Parade
Dia De Los Muertos Parade is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. Saturday at East Pool Road and Dixie Boulevard and end at the Ector County Cemetery.
No entry fee required to participate.
For information, call Jesse Porras at 770-9423.
ON THE NET
Birthday Party
The 244th Marine Corps Birthday Party has been scheduled at 11 a.m. Nov. 9 at the Man Cave Museum Car Show, 1525 E. Seventh St.
There will be food and drinks. The USMC cake cutting ceremony will take place at 1 p.m.
This year, the party will honor Marilyn Jones, one of the founders of the Odessa event, as well as honoring a Marine/Army Veteran who represents the Navajo Nation and the Navajo Code Talkers of World War II.
The guest of honor will be a Korean-era Marine.
All past and present military servicemen/women, coast guard and military supporters are invited to attend.
The event is free.
RSVP is required by Nov. 7.
To RSVP, call Lynn Reese at 349-4022, Veta Reese at 559-6549 or Carime Muniz at 940-2716.
For more information, email wyveta.reese@mygrande.net.