  October 29, 2019

Quick Hits Oct. 29

Posted: Tuesday, October 29, 2019 6:00 am

Odessa American

Don’t forget to vote

Early voting continues with the 2019 constitutional amendments election.

Election Day is Nov. 5 but voters can avoid the lines and vote early.

Early voting is 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and Wednesday and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday at the Ector County Courthouse Annex.

There are 10 propositions on the ballot.

For a column explaining the props visit tinyurl.com/y27ukcq4.

 

Luncheon Conference

The University of Texas Permian Basin English Program has scheduled a Halloween Luncheon Conference, “Vampire Stake Through The Heart,” come and go history and literature event, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at UTPB Science & Technology Building, first floor lobby, 4901 E. University Blvd.

For information, email Myra Salcedo at salcedo_m@utpb.edu.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/y4lnorqo

 

Parade

Dia De Los Muertos Parade is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. Saturday at East Pool Road and Dixie Boulevard and end at the Ector County Cemetery.

No entry fee required to participate.

For information, call Jesse Porras at 770-9423.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/yyulvzr5

Birthday Party

The 244th Marine Corps Birthday Party has been scheduled at 11 a.m. Nov. 9 at the Man Cave Museum Car Show, 1525 E. Seventh St.

There will be food and drinks. The USMC cake cutting ceremony will take place at 1 p.m.

This year, the party will honor Marilyn Jones, one of the founders of the Odessa event, as well as honoring a Marine/Army Veteran who represents the Navajo Nation and the Navajo Code Talkers of World War II.

The guest of honor will be a Korean-era Marine.

All past and present military servicemen/women, coast guard and military supporters are invited to attend.

The event is free.

RSVP is required by Nov. 7.

To RSVP, call Lynn Reese at 349-4022, Veta Reese at 559-6549 or Carime Muniz at 940-2716.

For more information, email wyveta.reese@mygrande.net.

