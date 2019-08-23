  • August 23, 2019

Quick Hits Aug. 23

Quick Hits Aug. 23

Friday, August 23, 2019

Midland County Fair

The Midland County Fair will celebrate its 10th year today through Sunday at the Midland County Horseshoe Pavilion, 2514 Arena Trail, Midland.

Doors open at 5 p.m. today and 9 a.m. Saturday and Sunday.

There will be a carnival, rodeo events, indoor exhibition, live music and more.

Tickets are $5 for Friday, Saturday (before 5 p.m.), and Sunday and $10 Saturday after 5 p.m.

>> midlandcofair.com or midlandhorseshoe.com

 

Car Show

The Kermit Kruizers has scheduled the ninth annual Car Show from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at The Square in Kermit.

For more information, call Michael Thompson 432-208-1841 or Millard Dodson 432-208-1315.

>> tinyurl.com/y6obuhhg

 

Golf tournament

Permian Basin Area Foundation has scheduled the eighth annual Golf To Honor Tournament benefiting the Patrick Wayland Memorial Scholarship Fund on Saturday at the Hogan Park Golf Course 3600 N. Fairgrounds Road, Midland.

Shotgun starts at 8 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Lunch and gathering of friends begins at 11:30 a.m.

A brief program and announcements will take place approximately from 12:45 p.m. to 1:15 p.m.

Since 2013, seven students from Midland High School have benefitted from this scholarship opportunity which is able to carry the student through all four years of college.

For more information, call 617-3213.

>> www.pbaf.org

 

Farmers market

The Medical Center Health System has scheduled a Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at MCH parking lot, corner of Second Street and Golder Avenue.

There will be fresh produce, baked goods, honey, locally farmed meats, live music, local artisans and more.

For more information, call 640-6000.

>> mchodessa.com

 

Wildcatters Ball

Wildcatters Ball benefiting the Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Permian Basin has been scheduled from 6:30 p.m. to midnight Saturday at Rolling 7's Ranch Event Center, 11700 W. County Road 122.

Live music will be presented by Kevin Fowler, Dirty River Boys and the Stateline Band.

Go online for tickets, donate, enroll a child, or more information or call 687-0195.

>> bbbspermianbasin.org

