West 42nd Street reconstruction starts

West 42nd Street is getting a long-needed overhaul on the 1.9 miles from Farm to Market Road 1936 to FM 866 and it’s not just the usual sealcoating, which wouldn’t last long with the heavy duty oilfield traffic of recent years.

It is a complete, from-the-ground-up industrial grade revamping that should be good for 10 to 15 years.

That’s according to Ector County Highways and Streets Department Director Evan Kessey, who says the COVID-19-related decrease in traffic is having the benefit of enabling work crews to get a lot more done in the daytime.

Danny’s Asphalt Paving of Odessa began Monday on the $2.5-million West 42nd contract along with the $1.5-million job of widening of West Pawpaw Street west from U.S. 385 to Ruby Avenue with that 24-foot-wide two lane roadway getting new six-foot shoulders.

West 42nd is being broadened with a new center lane for turning and entering into traffic. “The decrease in traffic is letting us do much more,” said Kessey, who has 34 employees and has been authorized for 14 more. “We’re changing the whole pavement to industry standards in order to withstand the traffic. It will have whole new material on top.”

Kessey said the contract will probably take about five months to finish.

Financed by the 1.25-cent sales tax approved by the voters in November 2018, other recent projects have entailed resurfacing two miles of West Dunn Street from FM 1936 to Tripp Avenue and Fortune 500 and Damascus avenues from West Third Street to University Boulevard.

Steven Road was resurfaced from West Loop 338 to North County Road West along with the pothole-riddled 4,411-foot Stoner Road between Steven and North County Road West.

It’s also part of the 20-year plan OK’d by county commissioners last Sept. 10 to take six to eight months to repave and extend West Third from Fortune 500 Avenue to 866 and repave East Cottonwood Road from 385 east to the Midland County line.

The cost for those two projects last fall was projected at $800,000 to $1.2 million each, but Kessey and the commissioners were greatly encouraged when the West 42nd low bid came in much lower than the originally forecast $6 million to $7 million, which they said would let the county get a lot more done.

Commissioner Greg Simmons, whose Precinct 2 encompasses eastern and northeastern Ector County, said roads and streets in Gardendale and streets in the Ponderosa Estates residential housing development north of 56th Street in the CrossRoads Fellowship area will be refurbished.

“It’s not like West Odessa, but we have some heavily trafficked streets in Gardendale that are getting beaten up pretty badly,” Simmons said. “In the Ponderosa Estates, it will be more of a scheduled maintenance with fixing potholes and filling in where the edges are starting to crumble off.

“The contractors are not as busy as they used to be, so there were a lot more trying to win the bids.”

With jurisdiction over the southeast side of the county, Commissioner Armando Rodriguez said his Precinct 4 is third in priority behind Precinct 2 and Commissioner Eddy Shelton’s Precinct 1, which is the northern and western parts.

Commissioner Dale Childers’ Precinct 3 covers most of the City of Odessa.

Rodriguez said he is greatly relieved to be getting his multitudinous potholes filled and it is gratifying finally to be addressing West Pawpaw, where the wider shoulders will quit making motorists stop in the roadway to let others turn.

“The county built Pawpaw 20 or 25 years ago because the only way to get to Pleasant Farms was on West Apple Street,” he said. “We have the people of the county to thank for giving us the sales tax.

“If we didn’t have it, we wouldn’t have the rare opportunity to use contractors instead of having to do all the paving ourselves.”

The county has the responsibility of maintaining 552 miles of paved roads and 32 miles of caliche and unpaved roads.