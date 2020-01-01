Have a healthy, happy New Year

The Odessa American staff wishes you and yours a very happy new year. We asked Odessans what they resolve to do in 2020 and what they are looking forward to as a new year dawns.

“I would like to live and eat healthier. I’ve lost a little weight here recently and I would like to keep that up. I hope the New Year brings less crime and more community involvement. I hope and pray for a better year for our county and our town.”

Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis

“I have a renewed sense of appreciation for Odessa after the attack we endured on August 31. Although our community went through a terrible tragedy on that day, I’m thankful for the way came together and truly showed the unbreakable spirit and strength of West Texas in the face of adversity. We experienced tremendous loss as a community, and I know that those lost will be dearly missed for generations to come, but I’m proud of the strong sense of kinship we have here in West Texas; a place where you know your neighbors will be there for you when they’re needed most. I’m also so thankful for the heroic work of our brave first responders who risked their lives that day, and continue to risk their lives every day to protect and care for us. Their courageous work prevented many more lives from being lost, and they continue to make our community safer.

In 2020, I resolve to continue meeting with my fellow West Texans so that I can better serve as their state representative. I also aim to make the quality of the time I spend with my family even better!”

State Rep. Brooks Landgraf

“Instead of a New Year’s resolution, I have a theme for the year. The theme for 2020 is discipline. When you have discipline, you are able to exercise self-control. Discipline means doing the things you don’t want to do when you don’t want to do them. Discipline allows you to set and achieve your goals. Without discipline you are guaranteed to fail.”

Ector County Attorney Dusty Gallivan

“Each year, I say I am going to ‘be better’ – physically, spiritually and mentally. For 2020, I really do need to make time and focus on my health. I need to exercise, not only for the physical benefits, but more importantly, for the relief of stress! I want to enjoy life for many more years to come, and I realize more each day how important exercise is – not only for my body, but for my mind as well! So instead of thinking about it…I need to ‘do it.’ Odessa is full of opportunity and growing each day. There are many exciting projects on the horizon. I am eager to see our community evolve into an even better place, where more people want to live, work, and make this their home.”

Renee Earls, CEO/president of the Odessa Chamber of Commerce

“A new year brings new beginnings. One of my resolutions is to continue my workout schedule….and spend quality time with my family.

Most importantly, my biggest resolution is to change the culture at Medical Center. This hospital has what it takes to be the health provider of choice in the Permian Basin. We have to make sure our ‘house’ is in order first, but once that is handled, MCH will continue to grow and provide quality, safe health care services.”

MCH CEO Russell Tippin

“My New Year’s resolution is to keep trying to make our Odessa community even better for all of us living here. I think it is important for all of us to do what they can in any way either through volunteering for your local school or serving as an elected official and get out of your comfort zone. Odessa is so unique in our politics and I am looking forward to see all Odessans work together for a common goal and utilize this exceptional position of being right in the heart of the Permian Basin oil and gas industry. If successful, we can see our town not only grow, but flourish ahead. But again, we all need to work together. Being splintered or having one faction or another go in different directions just cannot happen or it won’t work for us all.”

Kirk Edwards, Odessa oilman and Latigo Petroleum president

“Pedal to the medal to graduate even more students next year and to ramp up applied research initiatives and community engagement.”

University of Texas Permian Basin President Sandra Woodley

“Work on prioritizing my daily activities, so that I can make a greater impact on those around me.

There is a great, positive energy in ECISD. We have been working diligently to support our teachers, motivate our students, and strengthen our Fine Arts programs. I look forward to seeing the impact in our students’ lives over the course of the next year.”

ECISD Director of Fine Arts Aaron Hawley

“My resolutions always revolve around self-improvement, so my goal this year is to be a better person/leader/friend/mentor/colleague/son. If I become a better individual, then those that I serve have a better experience. The new year brings a great deal of excitement and enthusiasm about the work of the ECISD family! In 2019, we learned a great deal about ourselves, our district, and the needs of our students and families. This learning is informing the work of our school district. I am excited to partner with our community and the 4,200 employees of ECISD to build a school district that effectively meets the needs of every child we serve! I am looking forward to the work of our Facility Review Committee as they analyze the needs of our school district and make recommendations to the ECISD Board of Trustees. I am excited about the launch of the new ECISD strategic plan that will guide the work of our system for the next five years. Most of all, I am thrilled to continue the work of creating a school district that prepares every child for success in life!”

ECISD Superintendent Scott Muri

“Our pursuit for educational excellence at Odessa College is never ending. We resolve to be entrepreneurial and innovative as we create educational solutions that will change the lives of the students we serve.

“I look forward to a happy, healthy, safe and prosperous new year for our college, our employees, our students, and our community.”

Odessa College President Gregory Williams

“I just want to make it through high school and go to college.”

Nadia Cooper, Permian, girls basketball, senior

“I’m looking forward to just finishing off the season strong and going to the playoffs and graduating.”

Daysia Christian, Permian, girls basketball, senior

“My resolution is to strengthen my faith and, in doing so, to appreciate every day. It’s very cool to do something you love for a living. Every baseball season is a brand new journey (win, lose or draw, there are always great moments) and I look forward to ‘sharing the ride’ on RockHounds’ radio.”

Bob Hards, Midland RockHounds broadcaster

“I do set goals for New Years. My goal is to get more physically fit. I look forward to spending time with my family. That includes my players; they’re a part of my family for sure. I tell people the reason I have three girls is because I have all of the boys on my team.”

Danny Servance, Odessa High head football coach and athletic coordinator

“I don’t really make New Year’s resolutions but I suppose to make time to visit my parents more often. I always look forward to the new year and a new soccer season with my girls.”

Cecilia Kellar, Odessa High girls soccer coach

“My prayer is our community will experience hope and peace in 2020. That no matter what happens to us this upcoming year, we know that we can rely on one another.”

Captain Juan Gomez, Salvation Army of Odessa

“We have to focus as a police department on getting fully staffed. We have to find ways to make that happen. It’s very difficult to do some of the other things that we would like to do as a police department until we get more people. That has to be priority No. 1.”

Odessa Police Department Chief Michael Gerke