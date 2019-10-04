Church to host pumpkin patch, Halloween event

The weather may not feel like fall, but The Bridge has scheduled an event to bring autumn and Halloween to the Permian Basin.

For the second year in a row, the church, 3901 E. Yukon Road, is scheduled to host a pumpkin patch for residents throughout October. The event is scheduled to start Sunday, and will be open from 1 p.m. until 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday; and 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

The Bridge has also scheduled their second Halloween Hoot from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. Oct. 27.

Assistant Pastor Kelby Davis said last year’s Halloween Hoot had about 1,500 people show up, and organizers are hoping to have a bigger turnout than before.

“This is our second year, and we had such a great experience last year, we ordered more pumpkins this year,” Davis said, adding the church has invited local schools to come and visit the patch.

The pumpkin patch itself is free to attend, but pumpkins vary in price by size. Davis said the Halloween Hoot is also scheduled to be free to attend, and will also have various items such as jumpers, face painting, food, and props for photos.

Proceeds raised through the event will benefit the children’s ministries and the West Texas Food Bank, Davis said.

Craig Stoker, director of marking and communications with the West Texas Food Bank, called The Bridge a great community partner and one of the first locations to host their mobile food pantry.

“We love being included in the annual pumpkin fundraiser, and we look forward to growing and strengthening our partnership with The Bridge,” he said.

Davis said the goal of the two events is to help bring people and families out together to connect to each other, and with their communities. With other events, such as FiddleSticks Farms in Midland, Davis said she hopes the event becomes an annual tradition for everyone.

“Our mission is to connect people with their community and God,” Davis said. “We just love to have events … that welcome all kinds of people from our community to come and be a community.”