Tattoo company making masks

Edgar Armendariz sees public mask wearing being part of the culture for the foreseeable future.

The owner of Black Cat Tattoo Company explained that if people have to wear face masks, they might as well enjoy what they look like.

Armendariz is utilizing his Sure Color F2100 Direct-to-Garment Printer, which is normally used to print designs on t-shirts and sweatshirts, to customize face masks for the public.

“If you get something that looks cool, you are going to wear it,” Armendariz said. “It looks like we are going to be wearing them for a while. We better get suited for something that you are going to want to wear.”

The customized face masks that Armendariz prints cost $15. He also said people can submit the design of what they want on the face mask through the company’s website.

Armendariz said the biggest snag that he’s having is purchasing blank face masks. He said he ordered 20 from a Dallas mask maker, but he would like to find a local source in Odessa.

“I know a lot of people were eye-gouging for face masks,” Armendariz said. “It’s a good thing that we are keeping it small, while mom-and-pop people are at home sowing masks. It takes a little bit longer, the price is higher and there’s not much profit margin, but it’s better than nothing. You are helping people.”

In addition to face masks, Black Cat Tattoo Company is continuing to print its company’s shirts, many of which feature branding from national cleaning products. Armendariz said with each online purchase the customer will also receive a one ounce bottle of hand sanitizer.

The 31-year-old from Los Angeles also hopes that his face mask operation can help employ people in the community and eventually he will be able to donate face masks to people who work in the food service industry.

“We are just trying to pick up with what we could,” Armendariz said. “The bills don’t stop coming. When this is over, the guys still need a place to come and work at, so I have to figure out a way to keep the lights on.”

When Gov. Greg Abbott started issuing executive orders, Armendariz said he could see the writing on the wall as businesses were forced to shut down to limit the spread of coronavirus.

Armendariz said he watched restaurants and bars move to take-out only. About a week and a half later, Armendariz was forced to close the doors to his business when Abbott issued an executive order on March 31 that people should avoid tattoo or piercing studios.

Armendariz said once he’s given the green light to open his tattoo studio again, he said there will be additional guidelines at his business. One of those guidelines will be constant use of face masks.

Local business owners in the food and entertainment industry that have spoken to the Odessa American believe the coronavirus is going to change how people view daily life. Armendariz agrees with that statement.

“There’s definitely going to be a lot of restructuring coming in the future,” he said. “We’ve already talked about taking people’s temperatures and then limit the number of people where it’s going to be one-on-one. We are going to have to schedule everybody.

“It feels like it’s going to turn into a museum with an entrance and an exit. We kind of have the layout where we could do that. It feels like we are going structure toward that way.”