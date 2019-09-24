  • September 24, 2019

Longtime builder hailed as top citizen - Odessa American: Local News

Longtime builder hailed as top citizen

Billy Bassett died Tuesday at age 72

Posted: Tuesday, September 24, 2019 10:42 am

Posted: Tuesday, September 24, 2019 10:42 am

Gracious, a leader and a life of service are just a few of the descriptions given of Odessan Billy Bassett, who died Tuesday at age 72.

Kirk Edwards called him “one of my best friends” and “the consummate Odessan.”

Edwards, via email, detailed how meaningful Bassett’s contributions to Odessa were.

“His company Bassett Construction helped build many of the subdivisions all across Odessa, but most importantly, Billy concentrated on building affordable housing and also student housing for our campuses,” Edwards said. “He knew there was not much profit in those types of projects, but he also knew this was his way of giving back to the community that had been so good to him and his family over his entire lifetime.”

Edwards said Odessa honored him for his dedication by naming him Entrepreneur of the Year in 2018. “We have lost a great leader in Billy and he will be sorely missed.”

Odessa Chamber of Commerce CEO Renee Earls remembered him for his kindness and history of service to Odessa.

She said he was the chair of the Chamber in 1994-95. “He led with a genuine heart and purpose that showed how much he cared about his community. While he served in a volunteer capacity for the betterment of Odessa, Billy was also a leader in the business community,” Earls said via email.

“This longtime Odessa leader will be tremendously missed,” Earls said.

As president of Bassett Construction he built homes and businesses for decades.

Bassett’s company built hundreds of homes since he founded it in the mid-1980s with a team that includes his brother, Don Bassett, after they worked in the family motel business.

At Bassett Construction, they built mansions and modest-sized houses. But the company also constructed a series of significant structures for Odessa, including the first student housing apartments at the University of Texas Permian Basin. Bassett also served on the successful campaign to create the four-year university.

He also oversaw construction of the 4,000 square-foot West Texas Gifts of Hope building, also known as Hope House, which provides free lodging for cancer patients across from the West Texas Cancer Center. Hope House, where he did volunteer, opened in 2014.

“We always felt like it was important to contribute more than a motel room or a hammer and a nail,” Bill Bassett told the Odessa American in 2018. “It’s important to give back to the community.”

Bassett has also served with organizations such as the West Texas Jazz Society, the Midland-Odessa Symphony and Chorale, Odessa Habitat for Humanity, Permian Basin MHMR, Texas Lyceum and the Permian Basin Home Builders Association.

Posted in on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 10:42 am.

