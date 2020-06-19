County reports 25 new cases

A Friday Ector County Health Department press release detailed that 325 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the county.

The health department website detailed that 273 of those confirmed cases are active and 151 results are probable.

The release detailed that 500 test results are pending and 196 COVID-19 patients have recovered from the virus. Seven Ector County residents have died from coronavirus related complications.

The health department also detailed that anyone who tested positive at Signature Care must isolate for 14 days.

“We are aware that these individuals were told the Health Department would be contacting them and that is the process we normally follow however, due to the increase in positive test results and the amount of staff we have it is impossible to contact all the probable cases. If you have tested positive and need information please reach out to the Health Department for recommendations,” otherwise self-isolate, the release states.

Nineteen of the new cases were reported by Medical Center Hospital in a press release.

MCH reported that 190 patients have tested positive for the virus at MCH and 16 patients are in the hospital. Eleven patients are on a designated floor. Three of them are from Focused Care at Odessa nursing home, two are from the Ward County Hospital and one is from Big Bend Regional. Five patients are in the critical care unit and one is on a ventilator. One of the patients is from Big Bend Regional and another is from Focused Care at Crane.

The release showed that 217 test results are pending and three persons of interest were in the emergency department as of 1:30p.m. Friday.

A Friday Crane County press release detailed that Focused Care at Crane nursing home has had 33 residents test positive and 15 are active. Fifteen staff members have tested positive at the facility and four cases are currently active. Crane County Judge Roy Hodges in a Facebook post wrote on top of the release that, “This has been an explosive week,” at the Focused Care at Crane facility. He wrote that 11 more residents have tested positive and they have started a second round of testing. He finished the update with a question.

“There are still 65 pending results?”