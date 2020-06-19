  • June 19, 2020

County reports 25 new cases - Odessa American: Local News

e-Edition Subscribe

County reports 25 new cases

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Friday, June 19, 2020 4:43 pm

County reports 25 new cases Odessa American oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

A Friday Ector County Health Department press release detailed that 325 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the county.

The health department website detailed that 273 of those confirmed cases are active and 151 results are probable.

The release detailed that 500 test results are pending and 196 COVID-19 patients have recovered from the virus. Seven Ector County residents have died from coronavirus related complications.

The health department also detailed that anyone who tested positive at Signature Care must isolate for 14 days.

“We are aware that these individuals were told the Health Department would be contacting them and that is the process we normally follow however, due to the increase in positive test results and the amount of staff we have it is impossible to contact all the probable cases. If you have tested positive and need information please reach out to the Health Department for recommendations,” otherwise self-isolate, the release states.

Nineteen of the new cases were reported by Medical Center Hospital in a press release.

MCH reported that 190 patients have tested positive for the virus at MCH and 16 patients are in the hospital. Eleven patients are on a designated floor. Three of them are from Focused Care at Odessa nursing home, two are from the Ward County Hospital and one is from Big Bend Regional. Five patients are in the critical care unit and one is on a ventilator. One of the patients is from Big Bend Regional and another is from Focused Care at Crane.

The release showed that 217 test results are pending and three persons of interest were in the emergency department as of 1:30p.m. Friday.

A Friday Crane County press release detailed that Focused Care at Crane nursing home has had 33 residents test positive and 15 are active. Fifteen staff members have tested positive at the facility and four cases are currently active. Crane County Judge Roy Hodges in a Facebook post wrote on top of the release that, “This has been an explosive week,” at the Focused Care at Crane facility. He wrote that 11 more residents have tested positive and they have started a second round of testing. He finished the update with a question.

“There are still 65 pending results?”

Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7763 to contact the city editor.

Posted in on Friday, June 19, 2020 4:43 pm. | Tags: , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Partly Cloudy/Wind
85°
Humidity: 42%
Winds: S at 22mph
Feels Like: 85°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 99°/Low 68°
Partly cloudy and windy. Lows overnight in the upper 60s.

saturday

weather
High 96°/Low 71°
Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the low 70s.

sunday

weather
High 103°/Low 72°
More sun than clouds. Highs 101 to 105F and lows in the low 70s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]