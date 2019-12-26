Couple opens Mexican eatery in old bank

Most people wouldn’t look at a drive-through bank with an eye toward repurposing it as a restaurant, but Omar and Karen Carlon saw an opportunity.

The husband-and-wife team has added to the downtown dining scene with Cafe San Blas, located at 216 E. Eighth St. in the former Bank of America drive-through facility. Although an Eighth Street address, the entrance and most parking are located on the Seventh Street side of the building.

“It was a challenge remodeling the bank into a restaurant,” Karen Carlon said. “There was a lot of difficulty with that.”

The result is an intimate setting (45 seats) with two seating areas, including an elevated area that offers a unique view overlooking the now quiet drive-through lanes (two lanes for automatic teller machines are still in service).

The restaurant, which opened for business in early December, is open 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday offering breakfast and lunch service. Cafe San Blas is currently operating on a cash-only basis while awaiting installation of a credit card reader.

“We’re hoping to expand the hours later on,” Karen said.

The location and view aren’t the only unique aspects of the eatery. Omar Carlon, who grew up in Sinaloa, Mexico, has no formal culinary training. Instead, he studied engineering at Instituto Tecnologico de Chihuahua in Ciudad de Chihuahua, Mexico.

He and his wife, an Odessa High graduate, met when she would visit her grandmother in Mexico. The couple has been married nine years, but Omar had dreams of opening his own restaurant long before that.

“It’s taken him 15 years,” Karen said. “He was around 20 years old when he decided he wanted to have a restaurant.”

That decision was simply a product of Omar’s upbringing.

“He was working in restaurants,” Karen said. “His parents had a restaurant.

“When he was studying to be an engineer, he would help himself out working in restaurants and he really, really enjoyed it. He was almost already finished with his university.”

The end product is what the couple describes as traditional Mexican cuisine.

“It’s very homemade, authentic Mexican,” Karen said.

She said the quality of the food is based on obtaining the freshest ingredients possible on a daily basis, rather than buying canned items in bulk. The recipes are ones Omar picked up while working in his family’s restaurant.

“Having firsthand experience in restaurants is where he got most of it,” Karen said.

The couple expects the downtown location to be a component of long-term viability.

“When he was searching for a location, that was part of it,” Karen said. “That’s why we adapted the bank. He really liked this location.

“That’s why we have those (breakfast and lunch) hours. That was a factor.”

But success still comes down to providing a quality product, Karen added.

“We’ve got to be really focused, give people good service and great food, like homemade,” she said.