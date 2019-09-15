Odessa American/Mark Rogers
Six-year-old Deidaly Garcia waits for the parade to start. The West Texas Hispanic Heritage held their annual 16 De Septiembre Parade Saturday morning starting at Odessa College and ending at the ECISD Administration Building.
The Abalos-Pioneer family exhibit has been scheduled as part of Hispanic Heritage Month at 10 a.m. Monday at the Ector County Library.
