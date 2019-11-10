Eoffs honored for community involvement

Toby Eoff said he never thought he would see the day his sons, Jerrod and Reece, would move back to Odessa.

Both of his sons have been living in Austin for the past eight years, Eoff said, adding they had become immersed in the lifestyle and joked they had become “full Austinites.” Their love of the Texas capital, he said, made him think they were in no hurry to move back to their hometown.

But in 2016, Eoff and his wife, Sondra Eoff, were announced as the private investors in the public-private partnership with the City of Odessa to bring the Odessa Marriott Downtown Hotel and Convention Center to East Fifth Street. Soon, both of their sons were back helping in different aspects of getting the hotel operational.

Now, Toby Eoff said, Jerrod, 32, is the manager of the Ector Theatre, while Reese, 26, is the director of operations for their company. Toby Eoff said having his sons move back to Odessa feels great.

“We got both our boys back and it feels like a great honor for both of us,” Toby Eoff said.

Toby and Sondra Eoff and their sons will be honored as the Samaritan Counseling Center’s Odessa Family of the Year during the organization’s 25th Family of the Year event. The Eoffs will be honored alongside Midland’s family of the year, Roni and Wes Perry, and the Sewell Family of Companies as the 2019 Samaritan of the Year.

The event is scheduled to be held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Midland Horseshoe Arena and Pavilion. The scheduled keynote speaker is Karl Rove, former deputy chief of staff and senior advisor to former President George W. Bush.

The Samaritan Counseling Center serves the Permian Basin and West Texas with faith-based licensed, professional counseling.

Sondra and Toby Eoff are native Odessans, and graduated from Permian High School, and Odessa High School, respectively. They couple said they met in junior high school and remained friends before they started dating in high school. The two have now been married for 36 years.

Sondra Eoff went on to attend Odessa College, the University of Texas Permian Basin, before obtaining a bachelor’s degree in human resources management from La Salle University. Toby Eoff received his associates’ degree from Odessa College.

In 1980, Toby Eoff’s father founded Odessa Pumps, and the couple co-owned the business until it was sold to DistributionNOW in 2015.

Besides Family of the Year, Toby Eoff has been awarded the 2009 Odessa Chamber of Commerce Entrepreneur of the Year Award and the Heritage of Odessa award in 2010.

Sondra Eoff has also been recognized by several organizations: she was named Outstanding Philanthropist by the Association of Fundraising Professionals in 2017; The Odessa Chamber of Commerce Citizen of the Year in 2016; Community Statesman Award for Philanthropy by the Heritage Foundation in 2014; and several other awards.

An award by the Young Professionals of Odessa also bears her name, the Sondra Eoff Leadership Award.

Sondra said being recognized for the family’s accomplishments has been nice for the work they have put towards their hometown.

“There’s so many people in Odessa that deserve all of these awards,” Sondra Eoff said. “… I am super honored to be recognized, and for our family to be recognized by this award.”

With the downtown hotel now open, the couple said their next projects will include working on bringing more development to the downtown Odessa area. Toby Eoff said he hopes to help mentor people in getting their businesses in the area off the ground and become successful in their ventures.

Sondra Eoff said she hopes their continued work to bring new development to Odessa will encourage people to also work to making Odessa a place everyone will be proud of living.

“We hope with this project… will make Odessans fans of Odessa,” Sondra Eoff said. “We can all promote our city and be proud of it.”