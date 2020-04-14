Ellen Noël Museum asking for mask help

As frontline workers continue to help us fight COVID-19, the Ellen Noël Art Museum wants to do its part to help them. They are making headbands that hold masks with buttons to prevent sore ears.

The museum would greatly appreciate the donation of old cotton knit shirts (stretchy), fabric or buttons to create headbands for Odessa Regional Medical Center, with a goal of 250. If you know how to sew and have fabric/buttons at home, they would also appreciate your help in creating headbands, a news release said.

A donation box in at the west door entrance where donations may be dropped off.

For questions or help on how to make a donation, email marketing@noelartmuseum.org