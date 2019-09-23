ICA hosting National Night Out party

Investment Corporation of America had partnered with the Odessa Police Department, Odessa Fire Rescue and dispatch to host an inaugural National Night Out kickoff party.

However, party planners are expecting a larger turnout after the recent mass shooting that shocked Odessa when a 36-year-old gunman killed 7 people and injured 25 others on Aug. 31.

Devin Sanchez, the spokesperson for the City of Odessa, said she can’t put a number on the expected turnout, but she said it’s likely going to be more than what they had previously planned.

The ICA kickoff party will begin at 5:30 p.m. and continue until 8 p.m. Oct. 1 in the parking lot of the Music City Mall, while the rest of the neighborhoods throughout Ector County will start at 6:30 p.m.

“We wanted to do something to reinvigorate the excitement about National Night Out” Sanchez said. “We thought if we had a starting off point at a centralized location in town that people would stop by and be able to see what’s going on and for people who live in areas where they aren’t hosting block parties, so they don’t feel left out.”

OPD spokesperson Cpl. Steve LeSueur said over the phone on Monday afternoon that there are 18 neighborhoods signed up for National Night Out. There were 29 neighborhoods four years ago, 25 three years ago, 18 two years ago and last year there was 16.

LeSueur said OPD will continue to accept registration for neighborhoods wanting to participate in National Night Out through the end of the weekend.

“It’s a great opportunity to meet your local police officers and address any concerns or ask any questions they made have that pertains specifically to their neighborhoods,” LeSueur said.

National Night Out is aimed to heighten crime and drug prevention awareness in neighborhoods throughout Odessa city limits and Ector County. It allows neighborhoods to interact with law enforcement agencies.

The National Association of Town Watch agreed to have a National Night Out for Texas on the first Tuesday of October instead of the traditional first week in August. NATW recognizes two dates for the National Night Out in August or October.

Sanchez said she remembered when she was younger that block parties gave neighbors the opportunity to interact with each other and she hopes National Night Out can serve as that catalyst.

“I remember when I was growing up that block parties were more common,” she said. “It’s not something that a lot of people take the time to do. A lot of people are busy and we have a lot of new people in the area. Not a lot of people are taking the time to meet their neighbors.

“Our law enforcement really depends on these neighborhood watches to be the ones who see something.”