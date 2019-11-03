  • November 3, 2019

Oh What Fun! for Merry Marketplace

Oh What Fun! for Merry Marketplace

Junior League of Odessa schedules 37th annual event

If You Go
  • What: 37th annual Merry Marketplace.
  • Where: Ector County Coliseum, 4201 Andrews Highway.
  • When: General shopping is 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 8; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 9; noon to 5 p.m. Nov. 10. Ladies’ Luncheon is 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 8. Breakfast with Santa is scheduled 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 9.
  • Cost: General admission tickets are $10, Breakfast with Santa tickets are $5, and Ladies’ Luncheon tickets are $75. Tickets can be purchased online, or at the Junior League of Odessa location, 4708 E. University Blvd.
  • Call: 432-332-0095 for more information.
Posted: Sunday, November 3, 2019 3:30 am

By Nathaniel Miller oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

Lisa Sutton-Housman calls the process for bringing this year’s Merry Marketplace to fruition a “well-oiled machine.”

The experience and knowledge of previous Junior League of Odessa members has helped the new members at the helm of different parts of the organization get the annual fundraiser off the ground, she said.

Sutton-Housman, this year’s Merry Marketplace chairperson, is no stranger to the event. She said she’s been helping put the event together for the last 10 years and is in her second stint as the chairperson. She also chaired the 2008 “Diamond Jubilee” Merry Marketplace.

In order to get everything together for the weekend-long fundraiser, all members associated dedicate at least a year of their lives to making sure the event can happen.

“We’ve been doing this for 37 years,” she said. “Every single subcommittee is on top of their game. It’s 20 women who have dedicated a year of their life to putting on this extravaganza … you have to sacrifice a lot … to fulfill our mission.”

This year’s event theme is “Oh What Fun!” a whimsical take on the holidays, Sutton-Housman said. The theme of the event was voted and approved back in February, and the planning began after the vote.

Merry Marketplace is entering its 37th year, and is an annual fundraiser hosted by the Junior League of Odessa to raise money to support their causes, as well as issue support grants for nonprofits in the area.

This year’s causes include Kids in the Kitchen, Little Free Library and First 5 Permian Basin.

General shopping is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. Nov. 8. Other events include the Ladies’ Luncheon, which will be held the same day starting at 9 a.m., and includes guest speakers from Sweet Potato Queens.

Breakfast with Santa is scheduled 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 9. Sutton-Housman said Breakfast with Santa is the first in the Permian Basin to feature Santa Claus.

“Santa does not show up (in the area) until Merry Marketplace,” she said.

Tickets for general shopping are $10; Breakfast with Santa are $5, and the Ladies’ Luncheon are $75. Tickets can be purchased at the Junior League of Odessa’s office, 4708 E. University Blvd., or on their website.

